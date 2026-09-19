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Home > Sports News > Rachin Ravindra Injury: New Zealand Batter Dislocates Shoulder During Ad Shoot, Unlikely to Face India in Oct-Nov Home Series

Rachin Ravindra Injury: New Zealand Batter Dislocates Shoulder During Ad Shoot, Unlikely to Face India in Oct-Nov Home Series

Rachin Ravindra Injury: New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra has dislocated his right shoulder during a promotional shoot in Auckland, putting his participation in the upcoming five-match T20I series against India in doubt. Ravindra sustained the injury while attempting a diving catch during filming on Wednesday (Sep 16), with his availability for the October-November home series now dependent on his rehabilitation progress.

Rachin Ravindra Injury: New Zealand Batter Dislocates Shoulder During Ad Shoot, Unlikely to Face India in Oct-Nov Home Series
Rachin Ravindra Injury: New Zealand Batter Dislocates Shoulder During Ad Shoot, Unlikely to Face India in Oct-Nov Home Series

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 11:49 IST

Rachin Ravindra Injury: New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra has dislocated his right shoulder during a promotional shoot in Auckland, putting his participation in the upcoming five-match T20I series against India in doubt. Ravindra sustained the injury while attempting a diving catch during filming on Wednesday (Sep 16), with his availability for the October-November home series now dependent on his rehabilitation progress.

What Happened to Rachin Ravindra?

Rachin Ravindra dislocated his right shoulder while attempting a diving catch during a promotional shoot with Sky in Auckland on Wednesday. New Zealand’s Performance Manager Mike Sandle said Ravindra landed awkwardly on a safety mat while attempting the catch. The batter underwent an initial assessment by medical specialists on Friday, which ruled out major structural damage.

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Will Rachin Ravindra Play Against India?

Ravindra’s participation in New Zealand’s upcoming five-match T20I series against India remains uncertain. The series begins on October 22, but his return-to-play timeline will depend on how he progresses during the early stages of rehabilitation. New Zealand are expected to announce their T20I squad for the India series early next week, meaning Ravindra’s availability could become clearer at that stage.

What Did New Zealand Say About Rachin Ravindra’s Injury?

Sandle described the injury as an unfortunate incident and said the team’s priority is to ensure Ravindra makes a full recovery. 

“It was a really unfortunate injury,” Sandle said. “We’re gutted for Rachin and our key priority is making sure he recovers well and gets back on the field as soon as he can.

“As with all commercial shoots involving our players, the activities were agreed in advance by all parties, with appropriate safety measures in place. It was a bit of a freak accident, and we’ll continue to review our processes around events like this in the future,” added Sandle.

Rachin Ravindra Injury: New Zealand Coach Rob Walter’s Update

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said the team will adopt a cautious approach with Ravindra because of the heavy Test schedule ahead. Walter stressed that the batter will not be rushed back and said Ravindra is in good hands during his rehabilitation. New Zealand have a busy six-month period of Test cricket coming up, making his long-term recovery a key priority for the team.

When Does India vs New Zealand T20I Series Start?

The five-match T20I series between New Zealand and India is scheduled to begin on October 22. The series will be part of New Zealand’s home international calendar, with Ravindra’s availability now subject to his recovery from the shoulder injury. New Zealand are scheduled to name their T20I squad early next week.

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Rachin Ravindra Injury: New Zealand Batter Dislocates Shoulder During Ad Shoot, Unlikely to Face India in Oct-Nov Home Series
Rachin Ravindra Injury: New Zealand Batter Dislocates Shoulder During Ad Shoot, Unlikely to Face India in Oct-Nov Home Series
Rachin Ravindra Injury: New Zealand Batter Dislocates Shoulder During Ad Shoot, Unlikely to Face India in Oct-Nov Home Series
Rachin Ravindra Injury: New Zealand Batter Dislocates Shoulder During Ad Shoot, Unlikely to Face India in Oct-Nov Home Series
Rachin Ravindra Injury: New Zealand Batter Dislocates Shoulder During Ad Shoot, Unlikely to Face India in Oct-Nov Home Series

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