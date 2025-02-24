Home
Rachin Ravindra’s Masterclass Seals Semifinal Spot For New Zealand

Rachin Ravindra


New Zealand stormed into the semifinals of the Champions Trophy with a commanding five-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Monday, after a superb century from Rachin Ravindra. His innings of 112 runs off 105 balls anchored New Zealand’s chase after an early setback, securing their second consecutive win in the tournament. The result also confirmed India’s semifinal spot while eliminating Pakistan and Bangladesh from contention.

Opting to field first, New Zealand’s bowlers set the tone early, restricting Bangladesh to 236/9 in their allotted 50 overs. All-rounder Michael Bracewell was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with remarkable figures of 4/26 in 10 overs. Despite a solid knock from Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (77 off 110 balls) and a fighting 45 from Jaker Ali, the Tigers failed to capitalize on key moments, struggling to build partnerships in the middle overs.

Bangladesh started with promise, as openers Shanto and Tanzid Hasan put on 45 runs for the first wicket before Bracewell broke through. The middle order crumbled under pressure, with experienced batter Mushfiqur Rahim departing for just two runs and Mahmudullah failing to convert his start. Their struggles were compounded by 86 dot balls in the first 21 overs, hampering momentum in a must-win encounter.

In response, New Zealand had a shaky start, losing Will Young and Kane Williamson early with just 15 runs on the board. Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed bowled Young with a brilliant inswinger, while Nahid Rana dismissed Williamson cheaply, forcing New Zealand into a cautious rebuild. Devon Conway and Ravindra added 57 runs for the third wicket before Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Conway for 30, leaving the Kiwis in a tricky position at 72/3.

A brilliant partnership

However, Ravindra and Tom Latham (55 off 76 balls) combined for a match-winning 129-run partnership for the fourth wicket, stabilizing the chase and ensuring there were no further hiccups. Ravindra’s knock, laced with 12 boundaries and a six, showcased maturity and composure under pressure, taking New Zealand home in 46.1 overs.

With this victory, New Zealand remains unbeaten in the tournament, having earlier defeated Pakistan. Their qualification into the semifinals alongside India sets the stage for an exciting finish to the Champions Trophy, while Bangladesh and host nation Pakistan bow out of the competition. The Black Caps will now look to carry their winning momentum into the knockout stage as they chase another ICC title.

