Monday, November 18, 2024
Rafael Nadal Reflects On Retirement And Davis Cup Participation

Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, recently addressed his approach to the upcoming Davis Cup finals in Malaga, where he has previously announced he will retire.

Rafael Nadal Reflects On Retirement And Davis Cup Participation

Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, recently addressed his approach to the upcoming Davis Cup finals in Malaga, where he has previously announced he will retire. Nadal, a key figure in Spain’s Davis Cup victories in 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011, and 2019, shared insights about his mindset and readiness for the tournament.

Ready to Step Aside for Team Success

In an interview with the Spanish tennis federation, Nadal stated he is open to stepping back from singles matches if he feels unprepared to perform at his best. “I’ll try to prepare as best as possible so I can be available to play, but I want to help anyway I can, playing or not playing,” the 38-year-old said.

“First, we have to see how I’m feeling in training. If I really don’t see myself ready to have a chance of winning in singles, I’ll be the first who won’t want to play,” he explained, underscoring his commitment to putting the team first.

A Message to Captain David Ferrer

Nadal revealed that he had advised Spain’s captain, David Ferrer, to make decisions solely based on the team’s interests and not on the sentiment surrounding his farewell. “I have already told [Ferrer] on many occasions not to make any decision based on the fact that this is my last week as a professional tennis player,” Nadal emphasized.

“The team comes first, and he should not be affected in the slightest by any hype that may come along because of me. He has to do what is best for the team and that is what I want,” he added.

Closing a Long Chapter

Reflecting on his career, Nadal expressed gratitude for his journey in tennis. “I’m more than grateful for everything that has happened to me in all these years. I obviously would like for the team to do well and for me to have the chance to win another Davis Cup, whether by playing or cheering from the stands,” he said.

“I’d like to enjoy this week and close a very beautiful and very long cycle of my life … accepting that everything has a beginning and an end,” Nadal concluded, as he prepares to bid farewell to professional tennis.

Read More : Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube Channel Set to Break Records

Filed under

Davis Cup Nadal retirement Rafeal Nadal
