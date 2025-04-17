Rafael Nadal To Be Honoured At French Open As Return To Roland Garros Confirmed

The 22-time Grand Slam winner later competed at Roland Garros during the Paris Olympics, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in the second round of singles and reached the doubles quarterfinals with Carlos Alcaraz.

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal is set to make a highly anticipated return to the French Open next month, as tournament organisers confirm a special tribute ceremony in his honour at Stade Roland Garros. The 14-time French Open champion will be celebrated on Sunday, May 25, marking a historic moment for fans of the ‘King of Clay’.

French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo officially announced the tribute during a pre-tournament press conference in Paris. According to Mauresmo, the ceremony will take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier after the three scheduled day session matches. The event will honour Nadal’s unparalleled legacy at the French Open, where he holds the record for the most titles in a single Grand Slam tournament.

Uncertainty about future

Nadal retired from professional tennis in November 2024, after making his final appearance at the Davis Cup. Though organisers had initially planned a farewell at last year’s French Open following his first-round exit to Alexander Zverev, Nadal declined the offer, expressing uncertainty about his future and leaving the door open for a possible return in 2025.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner later competed at Roland Garros during the Paris Olympics, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in the second round of singles and reached the doubles quarterfinals with Carlos Alcaraz. Months later, Nadal officially bid farewell to the sport, capping off a legendary career.

In addition to Nadal, the 2025 French Open will honour two other tennis icons. Richard Gasquet, former World No. 7 and one of France’s most beloved players, will be celebrated with a special tribute following his final match at his home Slam. Meanwhile, French tennis great Mary Pierce will be recognised on the 25th anniversary of her Roland Garros title and her recent induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

With these emotional farewells and celebrations lined up, the 2025 French Open promises to be a tournament to remember not just for its high-level competition, but for the legacy it honours.

