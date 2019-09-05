Rahmat Shah has become the first Afghan cricketer to score a hundred in Test cricket. The 26-year-old batsman achieved the landmark against Bangladesh at Chattogram.

Rahmat Shah created history becoming the 1st-ever Afghanistani player to it a Test hundred. The 26-year-old batsman achieved the landmark on Day 1 of the 1st Test between Bangladesh and Afganistan in Chattogram.

Rahmat Shah achieved the feat right after the Tea break on Day 1 smashing a dominating hundred. Shah hit 10 fours and 2 sixes and outplayed the Bangladeshi bowling attack on Thursday.

Rahmat Shah, born in Zurmat district of Afghanistan missed out the chance of achieving the same feat when he was removed after scoring 98 against Ireland in Dehradun. Shah had fallen short of 24 runs in the second innings of the same match which Afghanistan won by 7 wickets.

Rahmat Shah was batting at 98 at the time of Lunch and right after the break, he reached the milestone with hitting an impeccable late cut. Afghan skipper Rashid Khan and the entire team went up to their feet to applaud the historical milestone and a special knock by the Afghan middle-order batsman. Rahmat Shah comes at no. 3 for Afghanistan in Test cricket.

However, Shah got dismissed in the next ball attempting to hit a drive off Nayeem Hasan through the cover region. While walking back to the pavilion, Bangladeshi players came out to congratulate him for reaching the historic landmark.

Rahmat Shah made a record 120 runs partnership in the 4th wicket with senior Afghan batsman Ashgar Afghan which helped the tourists to get out of trouble as they were 77 for 3 at one point.

Nayem Hassan brought back the hosts in the match after dismissing Rahmat Shah and Mohammad Nabi in the same over.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App