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Home > Sports News > Rahmat Shah Named Afghanistan New ODI And Test Captain After Hashmatullah Shahidi Resigns; Check Career Stats And Details

Rahmat Shah Named Afghanistan New ODI And Test Captain After Hashmatullah Shahidi Resigns; Check Career Stats And Details

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has appointed veteran batter Rahmat Shah as the new Test and ODI captain after Hashmatullah Shahidi resigned from the position. Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been named the vice-captain in both formats as Afghanistan prepares for the upcoming international series.

Rahmat Shah Named Afghanistan New ODI And Test Captain After Hashmatullah Shahidi Resigns; Check Career Stats And Details (Image Source: X)
Rahmat Shah Named Afghanistan New ODI And Test Captain After Hashmatullah Shahidi Resigns; Check Career Stats And Details (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 18:24 IST

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has officially appointed top-order batter Rahmat Shah as the captain of the Afghanistan men’s Test and ODI sides. This transition comes just after Hashmatullah Shahidi, who previously led the Test and ODI squads, abruptly stepped down. Meanwhile, wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been appointed as Rahmat’s deputy for the Test and ODI formats. The structural reshuffling of leadership roles within the national set-up has been endorsed by the ACB ahead of their bilateral assignments.

Leadership Transition Following Hashmatullah Shahidi Resignation

Hashmatullah Shahidi stepped down as Afghanistan’s ODI and Test captain after leading the national side through crucial ICC events and bilateral campaigns over recent years. Under Shahidi’s leadership, Afghanistan registered memorable victories in the 50-over format, including impressive group stage performances at international tournaments. Following detailed discussions with the ACB national selection committee, Shahidi elected to relinquish leadership duties to focus purely on his individual batting form. 

The ACB accepted his decision and promptly named Rahmat as his successor, trusting the veteran batter’s long-standing experience in the middle order to guide the team across longer formats.

Rahmat Shah Impressive Career Records And Stats

Rahmat Shah stands as one of the most reliable and decorated batters in Afghanistan cricket history, holding the record for the highest number of runs for the nation in both Test matches and ODIs. Having made his international debut in 2013, the 33-year-old right-handed batter has consistently anchored Afghanistan’s batting lineup through major international series.

  • Test Cricket Stats: 1,043 runs in 12 matches at an average of 45.34, featuring 3 centuries and 6 half-centuries, with a top score of 234.
  • ODI Cricket Stats: 4,121 runs in 128 matches at an average of 36.55, featuring 5 centuries and 33 half centuries, with a top score of 114.
  • Vice Captain Support: Wicketkeeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz will assist Rahmat Shah as official vice captain in Test and ODI formats.

Also Read – Lalit Modi Announces India Return After 16 Years, Here’s When He Is Expected to Land

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Rahmat Shah Named Afghanistan New ODI And Test Captain After Hashmatullah Shahidi Resigns; Check Career Stats And Details
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Rahmat Shah Named Afghanistan New ODI And Test Captain After Hashmatullah Shahidi Resigns; Check Career Stats And Details
Rahmat Shah Named Afghanistan New ODI And Test Captain After Hashmatullah Shahidi Resigns; Check Career Stats And Details
Rahmat Shah Named Afghanistan New ODI And Test Captain After Hashmatullah Shahidi Resigns; Check Career Stats And Details
Rahmat Shah Named Afghanistan New ODI And Test Captain After Hashmatullah Shahidi Resigns; Check Career Stats And Details

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