The Board of Control for Cricket in India or the BCCI has appointed ex-Indian skipper Rahul Dravid as the Head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru. Rahul Dravid will control all the activities related to cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Dravid will be completely involved in mentoring, training, coaching and motivating the players and support the staff at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Rahul Dravid will also work with the National Men’s and Women’s Head Coaches and Cricket coaches in order to groom them for the betterment of the developmental teams of India which includes India A, India under-19, India Under 23 teams. The identification of the development objectives and key training will be done under the supervision of the former captain of India.

Rahul Dravid will also monitor the progress as per objectives for the developmental teams and provide important reports and input on the same to the Senior Men’s and Women’s Head coaches.

Previously reports stated that Rahul Dravid is soon going to be the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as the main focus of the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is to make the National Cricket Academy (NCA) one of the most high-performing cricket academy of the country. As per the reports, Dravid will continue to guide the India-A and the Under-19 team. Under his assistance, the Under-19 team qualified for the finals for two times and won the title in the world cup which was played in New Zealand. The former Indian Captain has refined many players who are now a part of the senior Indian cricket team which include Rishab Pant, Kuldeep Yadav and Mayank Agarwal.

