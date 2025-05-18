Home
Monday, May 19, 2025
Live Tv
  Rahul Dravid Comes To The Rescue: RR Head Coach Backs Batters After Disappointing PBKS Loss

Rahul Dravid Comes To The Rescue: RR Head Coach Backs Batters After Disappointing PBKS Loss

A clinical bowling effort from Harpreet Brar proved pivotal as PBKS held off RR’s aggressive charge. Brar’s figures of 3/22 restricted Rajasthan to 209/7 in their pursuit of 220.

Rahul Dravid Comes To The Rescue: RR Head Coach Backs Batters After Disappointing PBKS Loss

Rahul Dravid Comes to the Rescue: RR Head Coach Backs Batters After Disappointing PBKS Loss


Rajasthan Royals’ head coach Rahul Dravid stood firmly behind his batting unit following the team’s 10-run defeat to Punjab Kings in their latest IPL 2025 clash. Despite a spirited chase at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, the Royals couldn’t cross the finish line in the 59th match of the season.

PBKS Climb, RR Sink in Points Table

A clinical bowling effort from Harpreet Brar proved pivotal as PBKS held off RR’s aggressive charge. Brar’s figures of 3/22 restricted Rajasthan to 209/7 in their pursuit of 220.

With this win, Punjab Kings climbed to second place in the standings with 17 points from 12 games. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals dropped to the ninth spot with only 6 points from 13 matches — a worrying position this late in the tournament.

Speaking after the match, Dravid addressed the shortcomings while urging a balanced view.

“There’s no point just blaming the batters. I think with the ball, too, to be honest, I didn’t think it was a 220 wicket; it was about a 195, 200 wicket, and we gave 20 runs extra,” he said.

“If we look at the numbers, we are probably not good enough with the ball, both at taking wickets and controlling runs. We are chasing 200-220 every game.”

PBKS Recover Strong After Early Collapse

Punjab’s innings didn’t begin on a strong note, slumping to 34/3 early on. But a vital 67-run stand between captain Shreyas Iyer (30 off 25) and Nehal Wadhera (70 off 37) changed the momentum.

The middle-order flourished further with a 58-run partnership between Wadhera and Shashank Singh (59* off 30), followed by a late burst from Shashank and Azmatullah Omarzai (21* off 3), pushing PBKS to a daunting 219/5.

For Rajasthan, Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 2/37.

Bright Start, Dim Finish for RR

RR’s chase began with a fiery start, thanks to openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The duo smashed 76 runs in just 4.5 overs, putting pressure on PBKS early on.

Jaiswal scored 50 from 25 balls, while Suryavanshi’s explosive 40 came off just 15 deliveries. The Royals maintained the required run rate for most of the innings.

Dhruv Jurel added another fighting half-century, making 53 off 31 balls. However, with wickets falling at regular intervals and little support from the middle order, the Royals ultimately fell short.

PBKS’s bowling unit held their nerve, with Harpreet Brar leading the charge. Marco Jansen (2/41) and Omarzai (2/44) provided crucial breakthroughs to seal the win.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: RCB Takes Decision To Refund Tickets For Abandoned IPL 2025 Match vs KKR

 

