Rahul Dravid has filed a police complaint against a Bengaluru based ponzi firm not returning Rs 4 crore he had invested in the company. According to the reports, the firm has been accused of defrauding more than 800 investors. Earlier on March 3, another investor PR Balaji had lodged a complaint against it for duping him of Rs 11. 74 crores. Later many other people also filed complaints against the company.

In the complaint filed to Sadashiva Nagar police, India’s U-19 coach further said that the company has given him only Rs 16 crore, but is yet to return the remaining Rs 4 crore. According to the reports, the firm has been accused of defrauding more than 800 investors. Earlier on March 3, another investor PR Balaji had lodged a complaint against it for duping him of Rs 11. 74 crores. Later many other people also filed complaints against the company.

Earlier, police had arrested five people including Vikram Investment’s managing director Raghavendra Srinath. They are seeking custody of the arrested and have accused the company of diverting funds to foreign countries. “They have been sent to police custody for 14 days. The gang has duped the investors of over Rs 300 crore. We are verifying the documents,” a police officer was quoted as saying by a web portal.

According to reports, apart from Dravid, many other sportspersons have also invested in the firm. Badminton star Saina Nehwal and former shuttler Prakash Padukone. The reports added that one of the managers of the company Sutram Suresh had convinced the sportspersons to invest in the firm. Sutram Suresh was earlier a sports journalist.

