International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday named former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid, Australian batting legend Ricky Ponting and English woman cricketer Claire Taylor for Hall of Fame. The wall has become 5th Indian cricketer to achieve the title.

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid, popularly known as the wall for India of India Cricket, was inducted in International Cricket Council (ICC) hall of fame on Sunday. Australia’s legendary batsman Ricky Ponting and England’s women’s team former wicketkeeper Claire Taylor were formally named in the list of hall of fame.

Rahul Dravid is the 5th Indian cricketer to achieve the title. While Ricky Ponting became 25th Australian acquire the position. Taylor is the 3rd English woman cricketer to join the list. The veteran cricketers were selected by former players and inductees.

After achieving another mile-stone Rahul Dravid expressed his joy by saying to find your name with the legendary players is something one can only dream about.

Former cricketer and India U-19 cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid formally inducted into the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/nFu09KpOBj pic.twitter.com/AaglSGxWjL — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) July 1, 2018

Rahul Dravid has become the 5th cricketer after Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Anil Kumble. Representing the national side, Dravid scored more the 24,000 runs in international cricket with 36 test and 12 ODI centuries.

Veteran Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting inducted into the ICC 'Hall of Fame': ICC. #ICCHallOfFame. (Photo Courtesy: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/JvGpoGJB1s — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2018

Addressing the media, Punter said that he enjoyed and loved every moment of his cricketing journey. As a player, he felt proud and said that he is glad that team did well under his captaincy.

Ricky Ponting, who was known for his class batting, scored more 13000 runs in international cricket with 3 ODI world cups in his pocket. Ricky Ponting added that he is proud of the team and personal achievements during his career.

England women’s team former wicketkeeper Claire Taylor became the 7th woman and 3rd English cricketer to induct the list of ICC Hall of Fame.

On her immense achievement, Taylor said it’s a great honour to be inducted with legendary cricketers of many generations. It feels great to stand next to cricketers, who inspired generations with their great and different playing style.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More