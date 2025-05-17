Home
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Rahul Dravid’s Amusing Take On Rohit Sharma Stand At Wankhede: ‘Guess You Hit…’



Rahul Dravid's Amusing Take On Rohit Sharma Stand At Wankhede: 'Guess You Hit...'


Former Team India head coach Rahul Dravid delivered a humorous and heartwarming message during the grand ceremony at Wankhede Stadium on May 16 as the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) officially inaugurated the newly named ‘Rohit Sharma Stand’.

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on X, Dravid joked that Rohit must have launched so many sixes into the crowd that the MCA had no choice but to name the stand after him. His witty remark was quickly followed by a more serious acknowledgment of Rohit’s long-standing contributions to Indian cricket.

A New Place Among Legends

The MCA, during its latest meeting, approved the renaming of the Divecha Pavilion Level 3 to honor Rohit Sharma. This move places Rohit in the prestigious company of cricketing greats such as Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar and Vijay Merchant, who already have stands named after them at the iconic stadium.

“Hey Rohit, guess you hit so many sixes into those stands that they had to name one after you,” Dravid quipped in the tribute video.

He continued in a more heartfelt tone, saying, “But no, just congratulations! I’m sure there’s a young boy going into the iconic Wankhede Stadium, truly one of the great stadiums in the world. I’m sure you would have loved to play there. I’m sure you would have wanted to have some great performances there, which you have done.”

Dravid added, “I’m not sure you dreamt about having a stand named after you. But that it has come to that and that you have one named after you, I think it is just a reward for your contribution to both Mumbai and Indian cricket.”

A Bond Beyond the Boundary

Dravid and Rohit shared a close working relationship during their time with the Indian national team. Together, they led India to a T20 World Cup title and also reached the final of an ODI World Cup.

Adding another touch of humor to his message, Dravid said, “It’s truly well deserved. Congratulations! I hope it was a great day with family and friends. Looking forward to seeing a lot more sixes into the Rohit Sharma stand in all the games that you play and when I’m short of tickets in Mumbai, now that you’ve a stand, I know who to contact.”

A Day of Honors at Wankhede

The celebration at Wankhede did not stop with Rohit Sharma. The MCA also unveiled two more stands named after influential figures in Indian cricket.

One stand was dedicated to Sharad Pawar, the former head of the MCA, BCCI and ICC. Another was named in honor of Ajit Wadekar, the former India captain who left a lasting impact on the game.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli Loses Cool Over ‘RCB Team Song’ During Training Session, Report Claims

 

