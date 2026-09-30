LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Rahul Dravid’s Son Anvay Appointed as Karnataka Captain For Vinoo Mankad Trophy After India U-19 Heroics

Rahul Dravid’s Son Anvay Appointed as Karnataka Captain For Vinoo Mankad Trophy After India U-19 Heroics

Anvay Dravid, son of Rahul Dravid, has been appointed Karnataka U-19 captain for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2026. The wicketkeeper-batter earned the leadership role after impressive performances for India U-19 against Australia and Sri Lanka, strengthening his reputation as a rising cricket star.

Anvay Dravid and Rahul Dravid in frame. Image Credit: Instagram and ANI
Anvay Dravid and Rahul Dravid in frame. Image Credit: Instagram and ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 21:12 IST

Anvay Dravid as Karnataka Captain: Rahul Dravid’s second son, Anvay Dravid, has been bestowed with added responsibilities as the boy wonder has been given captaincy of Karnataka in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, which is scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam from October 8 to 16. The captaincy for his state team comes after Anvay’s performances for the Under-19 team during the series against Australia.

Anvay Dravid Named Karnataka Captain

The 17-year-old would be captaining as well as wicketkeeping for Karnataka’s U-19 team. He is a right-hand batsman. Karnataka will be in Group E of the elite group with Gujarat, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

You Might Be Interested In

Anvay’s selection follows a stellar 2025-26 age-group season and high-visibility contribution with India U-19. He was part of India’s squad for the July tour of Sri Lanka, where he made a telling contribution in the white-ball series. The BCCI had named him in the 15-member one-day side, as one of the two wicketkeepers.

India U-19 Heroics Earn Fresh Spotlight

Anvay maintained his upward trajectory during India’s home series against Australia U-19 earlier this year. On 18 September 2008, in the first Youth ODI against Australia U-19 abandoned due to rain in Rajkot, he hit 38 in 18 balls with three sixes and two fours as India scored 182 for 6 and edged out Australia by seven runs.

The pressure was mounted by that knock, which came on the back of a commendable performance against Sri Lanka earlier this year. Back in July, Anvay scored 87 off 67 balls on his Youth ODI debut to bail India out of trouble from 81/4, adding a 145-run stand with Arjun Rajput.

His domestic form has been positive as well. In the last Vinoo Mankad Trophy, he amassed 220 runs in six matches, comprising an unblemished 82 against Himachal Pradesh and a half-century against Chandigarh.

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2026: Karnataka Squad

Karnataka Squad: Anvay Dravid (C and WK), Nitish Arya, Dhruv Krishnan, R Rohith Reddy, Aadharsh SJ, Sujay Korwar, Varun Patel (WK), Aniketh Reddy, P Tejas Reddy, Samarth M Kulkarni, Vaibhav C, Gaurav Venkatesh, Rathan BR, Preetham Raj K, Dhyaan M Hiremath

Also Read: India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma And Shubman Gill Smash Fifties in Mammoth Run Chase | IND vs WI Live Updates

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rahul Dravid’s Son Anvay Appointed as Karnataka Captain For Vinoo Mankad Trophy After India U-19 Heroics
Tags: Anvay DravidRahul DravidVinoo Mankad Trophy 2026

RELATED News

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma And Shubman Gill Smash Fifties in Mammoth Run Chase | IND vs WI Live Updates

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live Updates: Rohit Sharma Joins Virat Kohli And Sachin Tendulkar, Becomes 3rd Indian Batter To Score 12000 Runs

IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport? Check Nisshin’s Hourly Weather Forecast

Asian Games 2026 Women’s Hockey: India Beat South Korea 2-0, Face China in Gold Medal Final

IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Semifinal: Can Defending Champions India Reach Final? Prediction, Live Streaming And Playing XI

LATEST NEWS

Rahul Dravid’s Son Anvay Appointed as Karnataka Captain For Vinoo Mankad Trophy After India U-19 Heroics

UP Man Found Dead On Scooter; Family Suspects Murder, Here’s What Police Says

19-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Abducted By Two Men Outside Home In Ujjain; What Happened Next Goes Viral

Samastipur Minor Harassment Case: Main Accused Vikas Kumar Sharma Faces Bulldozer Action, Illegal Boundary Wall Demolished After Multiple Notices

Chandan Healthcare Enters Ghaziabad with Acquisition of Two Ansh Diagnostics Units

Free Coaching For SC, OBC Students: Who Can Avail Government Support For Competitive Exams?

House of Kraft Named Runner-up at Payoneer India Cross-Border Excellence Awards, Recognising Its Global Growth and Purpose-Led Brand Vision

GOBARdhan Just Changed the Rules for India’s Biogas Sector. Here Is Where Organic Recycling Systems Limited Stands.

IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Semifinal: Can Defending Champions India Reach Final? Prediction, Live Streaming And Playing XI

Algoura Is Helping Businesses Put Their Busywork on Autopilot with Done-for-You AI Automation

Rahul Dravid’s Son Anvay Appointed as Karnataka Captain For Vinoo Mankad Trophy After India U-19 Heroics

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rahul Dravid’s Son Anvay Appointed as Karnataka Captain For Vinoo Mankad Trophy After India U-19 Heroics

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rahul Dravid’s Son Anvay Appointed as Karnataka Captain For Vinoo Mankad Trophy After India U-19 Heroics
Rahul Dravid’s Son Anvay Appointed as Karnataka Captain For Vinoo Mankad Trophy After India U-19 Heroics
Rahul Dravid’s Son Anvay Appointed as Karnataka Captain For Vinoo Mankad Trophy After India U-19 Heroics
Rahul Dravid’s Son Anvay Appointed as Karnataka Captain For Vinoo Mankad Trophy After India U-19 Heroics
Rahul Dravid’s Son Anvay Appointed as Karnataka Captain For Vinoo Mankad Trophy After India U-19 Heroics

QUICK LINKS