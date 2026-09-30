Rahul Dravid’s Son Anvay Appointed as Karnataka Captain For Vinoo Mankad Trophy After India U-19 Heroics

Anvay Dravid as Karnataka Captain: Rahul Dravid’s second son, Anvay Dravid, has been bestowed with added responsibilities as the boy wonder has been given captaincy of Karnataka in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, which is scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam from October 8 to 16. The captaincy for his state team comes after Anvay’s performances for the Under-19 team during the series against Australia.

Anvay Dravid Named Karnataka Captain

The 17-year-old would be captaining as well as wicketkeeping for Karnataka’s U-19 team. He is a right-hand batsman. Karnataka will be in Group E of the elite group with Gujarat, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

Anvay’s selection follows a stellar 2025-26 age-group season and high-visibility contribution with India U-19. He was part of India’s squad for the July tour of Sri Lanka, where he made a telling contribution in the white-ball series. The BCCI had named him in the 15-member one-day side, as one of the two wicketkeepers.

India U-19 Heroics Earn Fresh Spotlight

Anvay maintained his upward trajectory during India’s home series against Australia U-19 earlier this year. On 18 September 2008, in the first Youth ODI against Australia U-19 abandoned due to rain in Rajkot, he hit 38 in 18 balls with three sixes and two fours as India scored 182 for 6 and edged out Australia by seven runs.

The pressure was mounted by that knock, which came on the back of a commendable performance against Sri Lanka earlier this year. Back in July, Anvay scored 87 off 67 balls on his Youth ODI debut to bail India out of trouble from 81/4, adding a 145-run stand with Arjun Rajput.

His domestic form has been positive as well. In the last Vinoo Mankad Trophy, he amassed 220 runs in six matches, comprising an unblemished 82 against Himachal Pradesh and a half-century against Chandigarh.

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2026: Karnataka Squad

Karnataka Squad: Anvay Dravid (C and WK), Nitish Arya, Dhruv Krishnan, R Rohith Reddy, Aadharsh SJ, Sujay Korwar, Varun Patel (WK), Aniketh Reddy, P Tejas Reddy, Samarth M Kulkarni, Vaibhav C, Gaurav Venkatesh, Rathan BR, Preetham Raj K, Dhyaan M Hiremath

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