Raiders And Geno Smith Finalize 2-Year, $75M Contract Extension

Friday, April 4, 2025
The Raiders are banking on this reunion to replicate past success and provide stability at the quarterback position. With Smith at the helm, Las Vegas aims to build a competitive team capable of making a deep playoff run.

Geno Smith


Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $75 million contract extension, solidifying his future with the team through the 2027 season. According to ESPN, the deal includes $66.5 million in guaranteed money, ensuring Smith’s commitment to the Raiders after his recent trade from the Seattle Seahawks.

The Raiders acquired Smith in a trade with the Seahawks on March 7, sending a third-round draft pick to Seattle in return. Although he had one year left on his contract, Las Vegas General Manager John Spytek expressed confidence earlier this week that an extension was imminent.

“We’re looking forward to having him not just for this year, but for the years to come,” Spytek stated at the NFL meetings in Palm Beach, Florida. “When we get everything where it needs to be (with his contract), he’ll be around. I’m confident it will happen fairly soon.”

Smith’s Performance and Career Revival

Smith, 34, is coming off a solid season in Seattle, where he threw for 4,320 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. His career resurgence began in 2022 under then-Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, when he led the league with a 69.8% completion rate, throwing for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. That performance earned him the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award and revitalized his starting quarterback status in the league.

Now in Las Vegas, Smith reunites with first-year Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, who played a pivotal role in rejuvenating his career in Seattle. After struggling to find consistency following his tenure with the New York Jets, Giants, and Chargers, Smith flourished under Carroll’s system.

The Raiders are banking on this reunion to replicate past success and provide stability at the quarterback position. With Smith at the helm, Las Vegas aims to build a competitive team capable of making a deep playoff run.

With Smith now locked in, the Raiders can focus on strengthening their roster through the upcoming NFL Draft and free agency. His leadership and experience will be crucial in shaping the team’s offensive strategy for the seasons ahead.

