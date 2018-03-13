IPL 2018: Winners of Indian Primer League (IPL) season 1 Rajasthan Royals have appointed Amol Mazumdar as their batting coach. The team management has taken the decision for the 11th edition of IPL. Amol Majumdar has contributed a lot in the domestic cricket and now he will be performing a new duty as the coach for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018. The team management has picked Amol Majumdar to guide and help Australian skipper Steve Smith, who will also lead Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2018: Winners of Indian Primer League (IPL) season 1 Rajasthan Royals have appointed Amol Mazumdar as their batting coach. The team management has taken the decision for the 11th edition of IPL. Rajasthan Royals are making their comeback after facing a ban of 2 years. The team is seeking to make an impactful comeback as they are ready with a new squad. Owners and team management have appointed the best-supporting staff for backing up the fresh team.

Amol Majumdar has contributed a lot in the domestic cricket and now he will be performing a new duty as the coach for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018. Mazumdar brings an immense experience with him for contributing and playing on Indian pitches. The team is expecting a lot from Majumdar as he is quite familiar with the pitches and conditions of Indian grounds where matches will be played. In his domestic career, Majumdar has scored many runs and his experience will surely help Rajasthan Royals batsmen.

The team management has picked Amol Majumdar to guide and help Australian skipper Steve Smith, who will also lead Rajasthan Royals. After the decision from Rajasthan Royals, Amol Majumdar thanked owners and team management and captioned the new role as an exciting challenge. “Twenty20 has made cricket more exciting, and the role of coaches very challenging,” says Amol Majumdar Batting coach, Rajasthan Royals.

Amol Majumdar will perform his duties, along with Head of Cricket Zubin Bharucha and bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule in seasons 1st camp for Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. The training camp for RR will start from March 13 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

