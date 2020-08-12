Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday confirmed that their fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for coronavirus. “Rajasthan Royals would like to inform that their fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for COVID-19. The test was undertaken keeping in mind that the team members need to assemble in Mumbai next week for their flight to the UAE,” the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise said in a statement. “The franchise implemented an extra test for all players, support staff and management travelling to the UAE in addition to the two tests recommended by BCCI, to ensure as robust a process as possible,” the statement added.

The franchise said that Yagnik is currently in his hometown Udaipur and has been advised to get admitted to the hospital for his 14-day quarantine.“Post 14 days, Dishant will be undergoing two tests as per the protocols of BCCI. On return of two negative reports, he will be allowed to join the team after self-isolating for 6 days and receiving 3 further negative tests upon his arrival in the UAE,” Rajasthan Royals said.

Also, Rajasthan Royals confirmed that no player was in close proximity to Dishant in the past 10 days. “We request everyone who has been in close proximity to Dishant in the past 10 days to self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. We can confirm that no Rajasthan Royal or other IPL players have been in close proximity to Dishant in the past 10 days. We wish Dishant a speedy recovery and look forward to him joining the Royals camp soon in the UAE,” the statement read.

The 2020 edition of the IPL is scheduled to be played from September 19 – November 10 in the UAE.

