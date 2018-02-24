IPL 2018: Champions of the 1st edition of the Indian Primer League (IPL) Rajasthan Royals have named Australian captain Steve Smith as the skipper of the team on Saturday. Smith has led the Rising Pune Supergiant last year to the final of the IPL 10. The team led by Smith participated in final and ended as the runners-up. Smith was retained by the team management this year.

Champions of the 1st edition of the Indian Primer League (IPL) Rajasthan Royals have named Australian captain Steve Smith as the skipper of the team on Saturday. Rajasthan Royals are making a come back this season after 2 years. The official event took place in Mumbai where team management announced to hand over the command of the team to Steve Smith. The Australian captain and one of the best cricketers in the world have played for Rajasthan Royals in 2014 and 2015. Smith was retained by the team management this year.

However, Smith has led the Rising Pune Supergiant last year to the final of the IPL 10. The team led by Smith participated in final and ended as the runners-up. It was a successful season for him as Smith had scored 472 runs in 15 matches in the last IPL season. In the event, Steve Smith has stated that he is looking forward to work with Team Mentor Shane Warne, who led the team in the first edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2017.

ALSO READ: Aruna Budda Reddy clinches bronze in women’s vault event at 2018 Gymnastics World Cup; scripts history

In a presser at Mumbai, Australian skipper said, “It’s great to be back with the Royals. It’s an honour and privilege to be leading Royals and looking forward to working with the King (Shane Warne).”

While spin legend Shane Warne said the Royals will continue to play the intense cricket. “We will play the Royals’ brand of cricket, that is, with spirit and aggression, with which we are known to play with. I am looking forward to exciting cricket and a successful campaign, ” says Warne.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma to lead team India in tri-nation T20 series in Sri Lanka; Kohli, Bumrah, Kumar, Pandya likely to be rested

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App