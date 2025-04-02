Home
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
Rajasthan Royals Receive Major Boost As Sanju Samson Cleared For Wicket-Keeping Duties

Rajasthan Royals have received a significant boost as skipper Sanju Samson has been cleared by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to resume wicketkeeping duties in the Indian Premier League.

Rajasthan Royals have received a significant boost as skipper Sanju Samson has been cleared by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to resume wicketkeeping duties in the Indian Premier League.

The dynamic cricketer had been sidelined from keeping due to a finger injury sustained during India’s T20I series against England in February. The injury, caused by a delivery from his former Rajasthan Royals teammate, Jofra Archer, had forced him to play solely as a specialist batter in the first three games of the season.

Samson’s Return to Full Leadership Role

During these matches, Riyan Parag had stepped up as the team’s stand-in captain. While Samson was used as an impact substitute in the season-opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he was completely substituted out against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. In his three appearances so far, he has scored 66, 13, and 20 runs.

Now, with the green light from the NCA, he is set to reclaim his full leadership responsibilities.

“Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has received clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to resume wicketkeeping duties following a period of recovery,” the franchise stated in an official release.

“The clearance comes after a thorough assessment of his fitness by the NCA medical team. With this positive development, Samson will return to his full leadership role and resume captaincy from the team’s next match against the Punjab Kings.”

Royals Aim for a Turnaround

Rajasthan Royals, who are currently struggling in the points table with one win and two losses, will be hoping that Samson’s return behind the stumps adds stability to their campaign. They currently sit second-last in the standings and need a strong performance to climb up.

The 2008 IPL champions will face Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on April 5, aiming to bounce back and build momentum in the tournament.

ALSO READ: LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka's KL Rahul Moment Revisited: Rishabh Pant Faces Heat After PBKS Loss

 

ipl IPL 2025 Rajasthan Royals Riyan Parag RR Sanju Samson

