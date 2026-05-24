Rajasthan Royals Troll Punjab Kings With Viral Arjun Kapoor Meme After Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS Crash Out of IPL 2026 Playoff Race

RR vs PBKS On Social Media: There was more added drama to the IPL 2026 playoff race, with the Rajasthan Royals brutally trolling PBKS using Arjun Kapoor’s viral meme as Shreyas Iyer’s team playoff hopes were dashed. An incredible century from Shreyas Iyer, who scored a record-breaking 113 not out, was unable to help Punjab make the playoffs as other results went their way. PBKS had kept their flickering hopes alive by beating LSG with a commanding seven-wicket victory, coming courtesy of Iyer’s maiden IPL century. SRH ultimately rounded out the playoff mix ahead of PBKS.

IPL 2026 Playoffs: Rajasthan Royals use Arjun Kapoor viral meme to troll Punjab Kings









The Rajasthan Royals, who gave the Punjab Kings their first loss of the season, hit back at a troll post earlier shared by the PBKS. They used an Arjun Kapoor meme, where the Bollywood actor is seen being locked out outside. The meme has been used to show how Punjab Kings failed to make the playoffs despite having a brilliant start to their season. Meanwhile, the trolling from the official Twitter account did not sit well with the Royals team and they hit back not just on the field but off it as well.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Social Media battle timeline

The battle between the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals started on the 28th April. RR defeated PBKS by six wickets, handing them their first defeat of the season after the Shreyas Iyer-led side had remained undefeated after seven games.

Following their win, RR had shared a video of Donovan Ferreira seemingly giving a reply to Salman Khan’s viral tweet, “Zinta ki team won kya? (Did Zinta’s team win?).” Notably, Preity Zinta, who herself is a prominent Bollywood actress, co-owns the Punjab franchise. Replying to the tweet, Ferreira said, “Sorry bhai, aaj nahi. (Sorry, brother, not today)”

The video did not sit well with the players of PBKS and even their social media team. Harpreet Brar had reacted to the clip showing frustration and anger. Meanwhile, when RR lost their next game against Delhi Capitals, PBKS tweeted the same words of Ferreira. The tweet said, “Sorry bhai, aaj nahi.”

Today, as the Rajasthan Royals beat the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, they kicked the Punjab Kings out of the race to the playoffs. Given the opportunity, RR did not take a step back and brutally trolled the Ricky Ponting-coached side. The Royals, while quoting the tweet made by PBKS after their defeat to DC, shared a viral Arjun Kapoor meme to troll Punjab Kings.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Playoffs: RCB to Face GT in Qualifier 1, RR to Take on SRH in The Eliminator; PBKS And KKR Knocked Out