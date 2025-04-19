Home
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Rajat Patidar Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record: Fastest Indian To 1000 IPL Runs With Explosive Stats

Rajat Patidar etched his name in IPL history by becoming the fastest Indian to reach 1000 runs in just 30 innings surpassing legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Rajat Patidar Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record: Fastest Indian To 1000 IPL Runs With Explosive Stats

Rajat Patidar


In a historic moment for Indian Premier League (IPL) history, Rajat Patidar has broken new ground by becoming the fastest Indian batter to score 1000 IPL runs with both a 35+ average and 150+ strike rate. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain reached this remarkable milestone during their clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Patidar’s achievement is not just about speed, but impact. He reached 1000 IPL runs in just 30 innings, overtaking Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, both of whom reached the landmark in 31 innings. Only Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan has been faster among Indians, hitting the 1000-run mark in just 25 innings.

What sets Patidar apart is his rare combination of consistency and explosive scoring. He is now the first Indian in IPL history to reach 1000 runs while maintaining an average above 35 and a strike rate over 150 a feat unmatched by even the greatest names in the game.

RCB vs PBKS: Match Summary

Despite Patidar’s milestone, it was a tough day for RCB as Punjab Kings defeated them by five wickets in a rain-shortened 14-over-a-side encounter.

Batting first, RCB posted 95 for 9, with Tim David’s quickfire 50 off 26 balls being the standout performance. The Punjab bowling attack, led by Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Marco Jansen, struck at regular intervals, leaving RCB struggling to build partnerships.

In reply, PBKS chased down the target in just 12.1 overs, thanks to Nehal Wadhera’s 33 off 19 balls. Although Josh Hazlewood impressed with figures of 3/14, it wasn’t enough to prevent a defeat.

Rajat Patidar: A Bright Future for Indian T20 Cricket

Patidar’s blazing form and maturity under pressure continue to make headlines. His latest feat places him firmly among the most promising batters in Indian T20 cricket, and his consistent performances are proving crucial for RCB this season.

With records tumbling and his stock rising, all eyes will now be on how far Patidar can go as both a leader and game-changer in the world’s most competitive T20 league.

