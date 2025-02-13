Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rajat Patidar Replaces Virat Kohli As RCB’s IPL 2025 Captain

Rajat Patidar has been appointed as the new captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2025.RCB’s fans will hope that Patidar can lead them to their first-ever IPL victory after 18 years of anticipation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Rajat Patidar Replaces Virat Kohli As RCB’s IPL 2025 Captain

31-Year-Old Indian Star Named New RCB Captain For IPL 2025


In a surprising twist ahead of IPL 2025, Rajat Patidar has been announced as the new captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The 31-year-old dependable Indian middle-order batter, who was retained by RCB for ₹11 crore, will take the reins of the team as they aim to clinch their maiden IPL title after 18 years of trying.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

RCB’s Leadership Change: Virat Kohli Makes Way for Patidar

For years, Virat Kohli was the face of RCB and their leader from 2011 until 2021, and a brief return in 2023. Speculation had swirled around whether he would reclaim the captaincy, but instead, RCB has placed their trust in Rajat Patidar, signaling a new chapter for the franchise. Patidar’s appointment also marks the fourth Indian captain to lead RCB, following in the footsteps of Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, and Virat Kohli.

Dependable Indian middle-order batter Rajat Patidar has been announced as the captain of RCB for IPL 2025. The 31-year-old batter was one of the three players alongside Virat Kohli and Yash Dayal to be retained by the franchise ahead of the auction. In fact, the franchise shelled Rs 11 crore to retain his services.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This will be the first time that Rajat Patidar will be captaining an IPL franchise. He has experience in captaining Madhya Pradesh in the first-class circuit. He even led the team to the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where they narrowly lost to Mumbai.

Patidar thus becomes the fourth Indian captain to lead RCB after Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli. He takes over the reins of captaincy from Faf du Plessis who led the franchise from 2022 to 2024.

Here is the list of players to captain Royal Challengers Bengaluru in history:

Rahul Dravid (2008)
Kevin Pietersen (2009)
Anil Kumble (2009-10)
Daniel Vettori (2011-12)
Virat Kohli (2011-21, 2023)
Shane Watson( Interim, 2017)
Faf du Plessis (2022-24)
Rajat Patidar (2025-)

RCB Squad For IPL 2025

Batters: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara.

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma.

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell.

Fast bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh.

Spinners: Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee.

 

Filed under

RCB IPL 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Chartered Flight Carrying Ex- maharashtra Minister’s Son Recalled Mid-Air After Kidnapping Report

Chartered Flight Carrying Ex- maharashtra Minister’s Son Recalled Mid-Air After Kidnapping Report

Man Who Saved Rishabh Pant’s Life in 2022 Attempts Suicide By Taking Poison, Girlfriend Dies

Man Who Saved Rishabh Pant’s Life in 2022 Attempts Suicide By Taking Poison, Girlfriend Dies

Banks’ Margins To Take 10 Bps Hit In FY26 Due To Rate Cuts: Fitch Ratings

Banks’ Margins To Take 10 Bps Hit In FY26 Due To Rate Cuts: Fitch Ratings

Man Who Saved Cricketer Rishabh Pant Attempts Suicide, Girlfriend Dies

Man Who Saved Cricketer Rishabh Pant Attempts Suicide, Girlfriend Dies

Eleon Musk Refers To Self As ‘White House’s Tech Support’ At World Governments Summit

Eleon Musk Refers To Self As ‘White House’s Tech Support’ At World Governments Summit

Entertainment

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing Incident

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing

How Much Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn Per Movie And Show? Everything Decoded

How Much Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn Per Movie And Show? Everything Decoded

Yeh Ma Baap Ki Kabaddi Dekh Ke So Jaate Hein: Kapil Sharma’s Nasty Joke On Parents Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia’s Row

Yeh Ma Baap Ki Kabaddi Dekh Ke So Jaate Hein: Kapil Sharma’s Nasty Joke On

What Is Going On With Justin Bieber? Singer Spotted Again On The Streets Looking Weak And Tired Amid Divorce Rumours

What Is Going On With Justin Bieber? Singer Spotted Again On The Streets Looking Weak

Leaked: Is Kim Kardashian Getting Married To Mathew Nozska? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Images

Leaked: Is Kim Kardashian Getting Married To Mathew Nozska? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox