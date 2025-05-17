Rajat Patidar Reveals Why He Was Upset With RCB: 'Being honest, I didn’t...'

With Virat Kohli stepping aside, Patidar was named captain ahead of the 2025 season—a moment that brought its own pressure.

Rajat Patidar, now leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025, has shared how his journey with the franchise started on a bitter note. Despite now donning the captain’s armband, Patidar admitted he was initially upset when RCB brought him in only as a replacement player after the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Patidar’s feelings of disappointment stemmed from being overlooked initially and then getting a call-up only due to an injury to Luvnith Sisodia. Fast forward to three seasons later, and he’s now guiding the very same team in their pursuit of a maiden IPL title.

The Initial Disappointment and Return to the Squad

“In 2022, there was a mega-auction. I wasn’t picked. When I played in 2021, the first half was in India and the second half was in Dubai, which was my first year at that time. I played three or four matches, then I was told that I would be getting chances ahead,” Patidar said on the RCB Podcast.

“But then AB got injured and I couldn’t play the second half. Then, just after that, there was a mega-auction, so I got a message to be ready as I was going to be picked. I was ready, I had little hope that I would get another chance,” he added.

He was eventually called up as a replacement player after Sisodia suffered an injury. However, the call didn’t immediately lift his spirits.

“Then I started playing local matches in Indore. Then I got a call that I was being picked as a replacement for Luvnith Sisodia, who was injured. He is a very good friend of mine,” Patidar revealed.

Rising Through the Ranks to Lead the Side

Despite his hesitation, Patidar made the most of his second stint with the team. Over the next seasons, he steadily cemented his place in RCB’s middle order and has been a consistent performer. This year, he has contributed 239 runs in 11 matches so far.

With Virat Kohli stepping aside, Patidar was named captain ahead of the 2025 season—a moment that brought its own pressure.

Handling the Pressure of Leadership

Taking over the reins from a giant like Kohli is no easy task, and Patidar admitted that the transition came with a lot of expectations.

He shared that Kohli’s supportive words helped ease the burden and gave him the confidence to lead without fear. While Patidar didn’t detail the conversation, his growth since then has been evident both as a batter and leader.

From feeling sidelined to becoming the face of RCB, Patidar’s journey is a testament to resilience and seizing opportunity when it knocks.

