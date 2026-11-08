Rajat Patidar’s Injury Concerns Force India A Squad Change, Ayush Badoni Replaces Him For Rising Stars Asia Cup

Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: India A have made two significant changes to their squad for the upcoming ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup after Rajat Patidar withdrew from the competition. The BCCI has selected Ayush Badoni to fill the vacant spot, while Rinku Singh has been appointed vice-captain of the side led by Tilak Varma. The tournament will begin in Doha on November 19.

Patidar informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he was not available for selection in the 50-over format amid his ongoing injury concerns. Following his decision, the men’s selection committee moved quickly to bring Badoni into the 15-member squad, adding another batting option to India’s lineup.

Rajat Patidar Withdraws From India A Squad

Patidar’s withdrawal comes ahead of an important assignment for India A, with the tournament providing an opportunity for emerging and established players to showcase their abilities in a competitive environment.

Ayush Badoni will now get the chance to represent India A at the continental competition. The right-handed batter has impressed with his performances in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League, making him a valuable addition to the squad.

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh has been entrusted with the responsibility of deputy to captain Tilak Varma. Rinku’s experience at the international level and his reputation as a dependable middle-order batter could prove important for the team during the tournament.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma Among India’s Key Players

India A’s squad boasts an exciting combination of young prospects and players with considerable experience in the shorter formats.

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is among the notable names, alongside explosive opener Abhishek Sharma. Wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh also features in the squad, while Kumar Kushagra provides another option behind the stumps.

The bowling department includes several promising names. Delhi Capitals legspinner Vipraj Nigam, Vidarbha’s left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey and Mumbai offspinner Tanush Kotian will form an important part of India’s spin resources.

Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Arshad Khan are among the pace-bowling options, while Shahbaz Ahmed adds further depth to the all-round department.

India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026

Here is the updated 15-member India A squad for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup:

India A squad: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Tilak Varma (C), Rinku Singh (VC), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan and Ayush Badoni.

India A vs Pakistan A: When Will The Two Teams Face Each Other?

India A have been placed in Group B alongside Pakistan A, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Group A consists of Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China.

The group-stage encounter against Pakistan A on November 22 is expected to be one of the major attractions of India’s campaign.

The competition will follow a group-stage format, with the two highest-ranked teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals. The last-four matches are scheduled for November 26 and 27, while the tournament final will take place on November 29.

With a competitive squad featuring exciting young batters, experienced T20 performers and a varied bowling attack, India A will look to make a strong impression in Doha.