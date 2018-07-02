India Tv Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma elected as the new president of Delhi and District Cricket Association with the support of 54.40% votes. The post of vice-president was secured by Rakesh Kumar Bansal with 48.87% votes.

India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma became the new president of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) with 54.40% votes. Rakesh Kumar Bansal secured the vice-president post with the support of 48.87 % votes. Rajat Sharma will take over the command from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

DDCA elections were held between June 27-30 and results are declared today. As per reports, Rajat Sharma received support from 1,521 members of the electors.

According to the result, Vinod Tihara has bee+n elected as Secretary to the sports working committee. Om Prakash Sharma is the new Treasurer and Rajan Manchanda is the Joint Secretary.

Talking to media, Rajat Sharma promised for accountability and transparent selection process in his term. Rajat Sharma and team made a clean sweep in elections by winning all 12 seats.

DDCA election 2018 witnessed voting around 72%. As per reports, 2,791 electors practised their vote out of 3,828 members. The elections were held under the eye of Justice Vikramajit Sen and it was the first time when poll completed without the proxy voting system.

Rajat Sharma received the Padma Bhushan award in 2015 and has been a prominent journalist from last 3 decades.

