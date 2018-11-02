On Thursday, Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore and five times boxing World Champion Mary Kom played a bout at the Indira Gandhi Stadium. The video of the friendly match was shared by Mary Kom on her Twitter timeline, which was shared and liked by thousands of her fans and boxing lovers. The video shows how both the Olympians exchanged punches and laughter during the practice session.

Five times World Boxing Champion Mary Kom and Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore played a friendly bout of boxing on Thursday. The one-minute video was shared by Mary Kom on Twitter, which was liked by thousands of her fans and boxing lovers. In the video, the 48-year-old Olympic silver-medallist shooter Rajyavardhan Rathore and 35-year-old India’s best boxer Mary Kom were exchanging punches outside the boxing ring at the Indira Gandhi stadium.

Both the Olympians were joking and sharing tips at the same time. Marry Kom captioned the video, “Seeing is believing. Thank you Hon’ble @Ra_THORe ji for all the support and encouragement’s.” #PunchMeinHainDum. After the practice session, Mary Kom thanked the Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore for the fun practice session.

Talking to the reporters, Marry Kom said, “Today, he came to the national camp and it was great for all of us. All the boxers in the camp felt motivated by his presence at the training. It was a nice gesture by him.”

Marry Kom added that he (Rajyavardhan Rathore) is taller than me, so reaching him was a challenge. But I think I did alright. “It was actually the photographers who came to shoot, they wanted some action. We said ‘ok we will give you action’. He was also enjoying himself and so was I,” Mary Kom said.

