Ram Charan Hilariously Calls Jasprit Bumrah ‘Football GOAT’ In Viral Mix-Up, Issues Apology Later As ‘Human Error’— WATCH

Star Indian actor Ram Charan was the absolute centre of attraction at the BHEL Dussehra Maidan for the grand music launch event of his much awaited sports drama Peddi. The actor’s interactive session with a sea of fans sharing the stage with music maestro AR Rahman, co-star Janhvi Kapoor and the rest of the film’s cast and crew was the biggest talking point online in no time – albeit for a highly amusing reason.

In a lighter note of the night, the host asked Ram Charan to describe in few words some of the biggest cricketing icons of India. The RRR actor started off with quick, sharp answers that hit the mark with the crowd. Talking about the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, he called his journey as a “long, legendary run. The actor then spoke about legendary MS Dhoni and rightly called him “calm and cool”, while calling current captain Rohit Sharma “everybody’s man”. Ram Charan summed up modern day maestro Virat Kohli in just one powerful word: “Fire.”

But, the wheels came off the tracks when it came to praise premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. In a moment of pure excitement, Ram Charan mixed up his sporting codes and thanked the pacer for taking Indian football to global heights. The confident blunder clip went viral and sparked a rash of good-natured memes across social platforms.

After the event was over, the actor knew he’d made a mistake and immediately turned to X (formerly Twitter) to deliver a heartfelt, grounded apology, blaming the slip on the size of the crowd.

“Uff… I’m genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes. Apologies to Jasprit Bumrah Ji for the mix-up – it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd. I truly respect you and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when you consistently put batsmen on back foot,” he posted.

Meanwhile, Bumrah’s on-field feats for the Mumbai Indians in the 2026 IPL season have been punctuated by a few notable hurdles. MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene recently opened up on the pacer’s numbers, stating that he has been carrying a slight injury niggle since the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. This meant that the franchise needed to keep a close eye on his physical workload and recovery curves.

Opponents have played Bumrah with extreme caution, limiting him to just 4 wickets in 13 matches this season but Jayawardene remains extremely optimistic about the path his premier weapon is taking. The coach highlighted that the speedster gradually found his lethal rhythm, top-end pace and trademark toe-crushing yorkers as the business end of the tournament approached, confidently stating that the bowler is fully primed to “come back strong”.

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