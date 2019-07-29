Ramiz Raja slams Mohammad Amir for quitting Test cricket, says no player can become legend by playing ODIs, T20Is: After Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, Ramiz Raja has come down heavily on Mohammad Amir for his decision to quit Test cricket. Raja said that Amir could have become a legend if he would have continued to play red-ball cricket.

Ramiz Raja slams Mohammad Amir for quitting Test cricket, says no player can become legend by playing ODIs, T20Is: Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket has not gone well with former cricketers of his country who have heavily criticized the 27-year-old pacer. Among these, is the former cricketer Ramiz Raja who slammed Amir for bidding adieu to the longest form of cricket. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Raja said the Pakistan Cricket Board and the teammates fought for Amir when he was involved in the match-fixing scandal, but he disappointed them.

Suggesting other cricketers to focus on Test cricket, Raja said that no player has become a legend by only playing ODIs and T201s, adding that Amir could have become certainly a legend if he would not have retired. Citing examples of England duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad who are nine and seven years older than Amir respectively, the cricketer-turned-commentator said that great players like English pacers do not retire like Amir.

Earlier, former speedsters Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram slammed Amir for his decision. Akhtar said that if he was the selector, he would not select players who quit Test cricket to concentrate on ODIs and T20Is. He said that Pakistan has invested so much on Amir, following his involvement in the match-fixing scandal, adding that it was a perfect time for the left-handed bowler to pay back to the country.

Akram was also surprised over the retirement. He said that Amir should not have resigned, adding that Pakistan would need him in the upcoming Test matches against Australia and England. Slamming Amir in a cryptic tweet, Younis wished him all the best with his while-ball cricket. Meanwhile, Amir has played 36 longest format games and claimed 119 wickets. He made his debut against Sri Lanka in 2009.

