LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Ranchi Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Contest? Check Latest Weather Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd T20I

Ranchi Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Contest? Check Latest Weather Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd T20I

Ranchi Weather Update: India will face West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday (Oct 9). With the match scheduled for 7:00 PM IST, the weather could play a role during the evening. India currently lead the series 1-0 after their eight-wicket victory in Lucknow. Here is the latest Ranchi weather forecast and rain prediction ahead of the IND vs WI 2nd T20I as of Thursday (Oct 8).

Ranchi Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Contest? Check Latest Weather Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd T20I
Ranchi Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Contest? Check Latest Weather Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd T20I

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 18:24 IST

Ranchi Weather Update: India will face West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday (Oct 9). With the match scheduled for 7:00 PM IST, the weather could play a role during the evening. India currently lead the series 1-0 after their eight-wicket victory in Lucknow. Here is the latest Ranchi weather forecast and rain prediction ahead of the IND vs WI 2nd T20I as of Thursday (Oct 8).

Ranchi Weather Forecast for IND vs WI 2nd T20I

Ranchi is expected to experience partly sunny conditions during the day on Friday, with a maximum temperature of around 28°C and a RealFeel temperature of 32°C. The forecast points towards a morning shower in some areas, followed by thunderstorms in spots during the afternoon.

You Might Be Interested In

The temperature is expected to fall to around 20°C at night, with the RealFeel also around 20°C. The evening forecast indicates a thunderstorm in spots before conditions become mainly clear later in the night.

What is the Rain Probability in Ranchi on Friday?

The probability of precipitation is 55% in Ranchi on Friday, while the chance of thunderstorms stands at 33%. Around 1.6 mm of rain is expected during the day, with approximately 1.0 mm forecast during the evening and night.

Winds are expected to blow from the north-northwest at around 11 km/h during the day, with gusts reaching up to 28 km/h. At night, winds are forecast from the northwest at around 7 km/h, with gusts of up to 15 km/h.

Cloud cover is expected to remain around 27% during the day before dropping to approximately 22% at night.

Will Rain Spoil the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I begins at 7 PM IST, placing the contest directly in the evening weather window. Although the forecast suggests that conditions could become mainly clear later in the night, the 55% precipitation probability and possibility of a spotty evening thunderstorm mean there is a moderate risk of a weather interruption.

A passing shower or thunderstorm could potentially delay the toss or the start of the match. However, the forecast does not indicate persistent heavy rain throughout the evening, meaning there remains a possibility of the match proceeding after a brief interruption if showers occur.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Match Details

  • Match: India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I
  • Date: Friday, October 9, 2026
  • Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
  • Match Time: 7:00 PM IST

Where to Watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live on TV?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network television channels in India.

How to Watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the second T20I between India and West Indies live on the JioHotstar app and website from 7 PM IST onwards.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ranchi Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Contest? Check Latest Weather Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd T20I
Tags: ind vs wi 2nd odi

RELATED News

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Check Match Timings, Venue, Squad, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Debut on Indian Soil? Here’s India’s Predicted Playing XI for India vs West Indies Match

PSL And IPL To Clash Again? Pakistan Super League 2027 Dates Unveiled

Who is Kusal Mendis? Meet Sri Lanka’s New Test Captain, Check Age, Career, Record, Wife and More

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: How to Buy India vs West Indies Ranchi Tickets? Check Prices, Steps and Availability

LATEST NEWS

Kolkata culturist Sundeep Bhutoria inaugurates India National Stand at Frankfurt Book Fair 2026

Caught On Cam: People Went To Buy Gulab Jamuns, Found Rats Swimming In Vessel, Video Sparks Outrage, FDA Steps In

Grand Celebration Programme Organised by Man-Made Textiles Research Association (MANTRA) on Completing 49 Years and Entering its 50th Year

Ranchi Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Contest? Check Latest Weather Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd T20I

The Quote That Was Never the Bill: How NoBroker Packers and Movers Brought Transparency to an Unorganised Market

Only Son Of His Parents, Father Of Two Daughters: 42-Year-Old Deputy Ranger Dies After Speeding Bus Hits His Bike On His Way To Home

GST Council Reforms: Arrest Powers Scrapped, Delivery Services Tax Cut to 5 Percent, Faster Refunds

Samsung QLED TV Bought For Rs. 1.15 Lakh Dies After 4 Years; Owner Asked To Pay Rs. 1.15 Lakh For Panel Repair

33 Years Later, Supreme Court Refuses to Sustain Robbery Conviction in 1993 Farmhouse Attack: The SC Asks, Where Was the Stolen Jewellery?

Garmin Receives ‘Most Advanced Health Monitoring Smartwatch’ Award At Amazon.in’s ‘Best in Tech Awards 2026’

Ranchi Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Contest? Check Latest Weather Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd T20I

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ranchi Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Contest? Check Latest Weather Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd T20I

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ranchi Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Contest? Check Latest Weather Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd T20I
Ranchi Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Contest? Check Latest Weather Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd T20I
Ranchi Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Contest? Check Latest Weather Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd T20I
Ranchi Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Contest? Check Latest Weather Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd T20I
Ranchi Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Contest? Check Latest Weather Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd T20I

QUICK LINKS