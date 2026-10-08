Ranchi Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Contest? Check Latest Weather Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd T20I

Ranchi Weather Update: India will face West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday (Oct 9). With the match scheduled for 7:00 PM IST, the weather could play a role during the evening. India currently lead the series 1-0 after their eight-wicket victory in Lucknow. Here is the latest Ranchi weather forecast and rain prediction ahead of the IND vs WI 2nd T20I as of Thursday (Oct 8).

Ranchi Weather Forecast for IND vs WI 2nd T20I

Ranchi is expected to experience partly sunny conditions during the day on Friday, with a maximum temperature of around 28°C and a RealFeel temperature of 32°C. The forecast points towards a morning shower in some areas, followed by thunderstorms in spots during the afternoon.

The temperature is expected to fall to around 20°C at night, with the RealFeel also around 20°C. The evening forecast indicates a thunderstorm in spots before conditions become mainly clear later in the night.

What is the Rain Probability in Ranchi on Friday?

The probability of precipitation is 55% in Ranchi on Friday, while the chance of thunderstorms stands at 33%. Around 1.6 mm of rain is expected during the day, with approximately 1.0 mm forecast during the evening and night.

Winds are expected to blow from the north-northwest at around 11 km/h during the day, with gusts reaching up to 28 km/h. At night, winds are forecast from the northwest at around 7 km/h, with gusts of up to 15 km/h.

Cloud cover is expected to remain around 27% during the day before dropping to approximately 22% at night.

Will Rain Spoil the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I begins at 7 PM IST, placing the contest directly in the evening weather window. Although the forecast suggests that conditions could become mainly clear later in the night, the 55% precipitation probability and possibility of a spotty evening thunderstorm mean there is a moderate risk of a weather interruption.

A passing shower or thunderstorm could potentially delay the toss or the start of the match. However, the forecast does not indicate persistent heavy rain throughout the evening, meaning there remains a possibility of the match proceeding after a brief interruption if showers occur.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Match Details

Match: India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I

India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Date: Friday, October 9, 2026

Friday, October 9, 2026 Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Match Time: 7:00 PM IST

Where to Watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live on TV?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network television channels in India.

How to Watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the second T20I between India and West Indies live on the JioHotstar app and website from 7 PM IST onwards.