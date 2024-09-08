Randhir Singh Becomes First Indian President of Olympic Council Of Asia

Veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh was officially elected unopposed as the first Indian President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) at the 44th Olympic Council of Asia General Assembly at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday.

Former Indian shooter and veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh was officially elected unopposed as the first Indian President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) at the 44th Olympic Council of Asia General Assembly at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday, September 8.

While speaking to the reporters, Randhir Singh says, “Everyone is happy, by the grace of God, we have been unanimously elected…We must never forget our heritage, and yoga is one sport that the world needs…Yoga reactivates your body…”

The 77-year-old Randhir Singh hails from Patiala Punjab, and was born in a family of sportspersons. His uncle, Yadavindra Singh, played Test cricket for India and was an IOC member. His father, also a first-class cricketer, Bhalindra Singh, was also an IOC Member between 1947 and 1992.

Randhir Singh competed across four editions of Asian Games between 1978 and 1994, winning an Individual Gold Medal in Trap Shooting in 1978, Individual Bronze Medal in Trap Shooting in 1982, and a Team Silver in Trap Shooting in 1986. He also competed at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton, Canada.

In 1979, Randhir Singh was conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award, and also with the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award for a historic sporting career.

His foray into the sports administration began during his sporting career when he was appointed as the Honourary Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association in 1987, a position he held till 2012. He also became a member of the governing board of Sports Authority of India in 1987, and held the role till 2010. He also held the position of the Vice-Chairman of the organising committee of the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games.

He was appointed as the Secretary General, of OCA in 1991 and held the position till 2015, before taking on the role of Life Vice President which he held till 2021, after which he was appointed as the Acting President of the body. In 1998, Randhir Singh was named as the Founder Secretary General of Afro-Asian Games Council and held the position till 2007.

Randhir Singh became a member of the ANOC Executive Council in 2002. Between 2003 and 2005, he was elected as the IOC representative on the WADA Board, and then became a member of WADA’s Finance and Administration Committee in 2005. He also held the Chair for the 2019 Asian Games Asian Games Coordination Committee.

Randhir Singh also became a member of the IOC between 2001 and 2014, after which he continued on as the honourary member of the global body. During his services for IOC, he was part of numerous IOC commissions including Olympic Games Study (2002-2003), Sport for All (2004-2013), Women and Sport (2006-2013), International Olympic Truce Foundation (2007), and Coordination for the 1st Summer Youth Olympic Games Singapore (2010).

For his invaluable services, Randhir Singh was awarded with the OCA Award of Merit in 2005, Merit Award from ANOC in 2006, Olympic Order, Silver in 2014 and Honorary Doctorate, Literature in Sports Science from Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Government of India

Wishes poured in from all parts of the country for Randhir Singh.

The 2008 Olympic Gold medal winning shooter Abhinav Bindra said, “Heartiest congratulations to Mr. Randhir Singh on being elected as the President of the Olympic Council of Asia. His decades-long dedication to sport, both as an Olympian and a leader, has left an indelible mark on the global sporting community. I am confident that under his visionary leadership, the OCA will continue to promote the Olympic ideals and elevate the standard of sport across Asia. Wishing him every success as he embarks on this prestigious role,” as quoted by the OCA media release.

Paris Olympics dual medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker added, “Congratulations to Randhir Singh Sir for being elected as the President of the Olympic Council of Asia. His contribution to the Indian sports fraternity, both, as an athlete and as a leader, has been an inspiration for all generations of athletes. It is a matter of honour for us as Indians to have him at the helm of the prestigious OCA, and I am confident his spirited guidance and dedicated services will bore tremendous results for the sporting fraternity across Asia. Wish him all the success in the new role.”

The 2012 Olympics Bronze-medal winning boxer Mary Kom further added, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to Randhir Singh Sir for being named as the President of the Olympic Council of Asia. With his inspiring persona, visionary mindset and true passion for sport, he has already etched his name in the annals of sporting history. With this new chapter in his legendary career, I am confident he will further elevate the sporting culture, and foster Olympic ideals all across Asia. I thank him for his remarkable contributions in sport and wish him all the best for his new role,” as quoted by the OCA media release.

The 2012 Olympics Bronze-medal winning shooter and India’s Chef-de-Mission at Paris Olympics Gagan Narang said, “It is a matter of great honour for us as Indians to have Randhir Singh Sir leading the Olympic Council of Asia. His years of commitment to sports has always been a source of inspiration for all of us associated with the sports industry. He has dedicated his life towards elevating sporting standards globally and has truly exemplified what it means to live by Olympics ideals. Now, with his vision and guidance, a new chapter is set to begin for sports across Asia. I extend my hearty congratulations to him and wish him the best in the new role.”

Tennis Legend Mahesh Bhupathi added, “The first time I met him was in 1996 Olympics. He has been a statesman and an incredible administrator of sports for our country. I am very proud he has become the head of the OCA and I am sure he will continue his legacy of advancing sports now at the Asian level,” as quoted by the OCA media release.

(With inputs from ANI)