Rangers vs Celtic Scottish League Cup Match Preview, Live Streaming: Who Will Clinch Old-Firm Derby? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

Rangers vs Celtic Scottish League Cup Match Preview, Live Streaming: Rangers will host Celtic in the first Old Firm derby of the season in the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, September 13. Both teams have endured challenging starts to the new campaign, but they enter the derby on winning runs and will be determined to secure a place in the semi-finals. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news, probable playing XIs and match prediction.

Rangers vs Celtic Scottish League Cup Match Details

Match: Rangers vs Celtic, Scottish League Cup Quarter-Final

Rangers vs Celtic, Scottish League Cup Quarter-Final Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026

Sunday, September 13, 2026 Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Kick-off Time: 4:30 PM IST (12:00 PM BST)

4:30 PM IST (12:00 PM BST) Competition: Scottish League Cup

Where to Watch Rangers vs Celtic Live on TV?

In the UK, Rangers vs Celtic will be televised live on Premier Sports 1. Coverage is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM BST ahead of the 12:00 PM kick-off.

There is no broadcast of the Rangers vs Celtic Scottish League Cup quarter-final available in India.

How to Watch Rangers vs Celtic Live Streaming?

There is no live streaming of the Rangers vs Celtic match available in India. Fans in the UK can follow the match through the official broadcast and streaming options associated with Premier Sports.

Rangers vs Celtic Team News

The first Old Firm derby of the season will take place against the backdrop of a difficult start to the campaign for both sides. Celtic recently missed out on Champions League qualification after surrendering a four-goal advantage against LASK, while Rangers were eliminated from Europa League qualifying on penalties by Czech side Jablonec.

Both teams have since turned their attention towards domestic competition. Rangers have won four matches in a row and will be looking to continue their unbeaten run, while Celtic have also won their last four games. There will be no travelling supporters at Ibrox for this Old Firm derby following the incidents surrounding the previous meeting between the rivals.

Rangers vs Celtic Probable Playing XIs

Rangers Probable XI: Pandur, Sterling, Fernandez, Makhanya, Penrice, Raskin, Neil, Bouanani, Naderi, Gassama, Miovski.

Celtic Probable XI: Johnstone, Donovan, Murray, Trusty, Scales, McGregor, Baur, Hassan, Nygren, Duran, Hogh.

Who Will Clinch the Old Firm Derby?

Rangers will have home advantage at Ibrox and enter the contest on a four-match winning streak. Celtic, however, are also in the midst of a similar run and have already moved ahead of their rivals in the league. With both teams carrying strong domestic momentum, the Scottish League Cup quarter-final is expected to be a closely fought Old Firm derby.

Rangers vs Celtic Match Prediction

Rangers’ recent winning run and home advantage could give Derek McInnes’ side an edge, but Celtic’s four-match winning streak and experience in high-pressure Old Firm fixtures make them a formidable opponent. The match is expected to be closely contested, with Rangers having a slight advantage due to playing in front of their home support.

Winner Prediction: Rangers are expected to narrowly beat Celtic and advance to the Scottish League Cup semi-finals.