LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Rangers vs Celtic Scottish League Cup Match Preview, Live Streaming: Who Will Clinch Old-Firm Derby? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

Rangers vs Celtic Scottish League Cup Match Preview, Live Streaming: Who Will Clinch Old-Firm Derby? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

Rangers vs Celtic Scottish League Cup Match Preview, Live Streaming: Rangers will host Celtic in the first Old Firm derby of the season in the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, September 13. Both teams have endured challenging starts to the new campaign, but they enter the derby on winning runs and will be determined to secure a place in the semi-finals. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news, probable playing XIs and match prediction.

Rangers vs Celtic Scottish League Cup Match Preview, Live Streaming: Who Will Clinch Old-Firm Derby? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More
Rangers vs Celtic Scottish League Cup Match Preview, Live Streaming: Who Will Clinch Old-Firm Derby? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 15:06 IST

Rangers vs Celtic Scottish League Cup Match Preview, Live Streaming: Rangers will host Celtic in the first Old Firm derby of the season in the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, September 13. Both teams have endured challenging starts to the new campaign, but they enter the derby on winning runs and will be determined to secure a place in the semi-finals. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news, probable playing XIs and match prediction.

Rangers vs Celtic Scottish League Cup Match Details

  • Match: Rangers vs Celtic, Scottish League Cup Quarter-Final
  • Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026
  • Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow
  • Kick-off Time: 4:30 PM IST (12:00 PM BST)
  • Competition: Scottish League Cup

Where to Watch Rangers vs Celtic Live on TV?

In the UK, Rangers vs Celtic will be televised live on Premier Sports 1. Coverage is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM BST ahead of the 12:00 PM kick-off.

You Might Be Interested In

There is no broadcast of the Rangers vs Celtic Scottish League Cup quarter-final available in India.

How to Watch Rangers vs Celtic Live Streaming?

There is no live streaming of the Rangers vs Celtic match available in India. Fans in the UK can follow the match through the official broadcast and streaming options associated with Premier Sports.

Rangers vs Celtic Team News

The first Old Firm derby of the season will take place against the backdrop of a difficult start to the campaign for both sides. Celtic recently missed out on Champions League qualification after surrendering a four-goal advantage against LASK, while Rangers were eliminated from Europa League qualifying on penalties by Czech side Jablonec.

Both teams have since turned their attention towards domestic competition. Rangers have won four matches in a row and will be looking to continue their unbeaten run, while Celtic have also won their last four games. There will be no travelling supporters at Ibrox for this Old Firm derby following the incidents surrounding the previous meeting between the rivals.

Rangers vs Celtic Probable Playing XIs

Rangers Probable XI: Pandur, Sterling, Fernandez, Makhanya, Penrice, Raskin, Neil, Bouanani, Naderi, Gassama, Miovski.

Celtic Probable XI: Johnstone, Donovan, Murray, Trusty, Scales, McGregor, Baur, Hassan, Nygren, Duran, Hogh.

Who Will Clinch the Old Firm Derby?

Rangers will have home advantage at Ibrox and enter the contest on a four-match winning streak. Celtic, however, are also in the midst of a similar run and have already moved ahead of their rivals in the league. With both teams carrying strong domestic momentum, the Scottish League Cup quarter-final is expected to be a closely fought Old Firm derby.

Rangers vs Celtic Match Prediction

Rangers’ recent winning run and home advantage could give Derek McInnes’ side an edge, but Celtic’s four-match winning streak and experience in high-pressure Old Firm fixtures make them a formidable opponent. The match is expected to be closely contested, with Rangers having a slight advantage due to playing in front of their home support.

Winner Prediction: Rangers are expected to narrowly beat Celtic and advance to the Scottish League Cup semi-finals.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rangers vs Celtic Scottish League Cup Match Preview, Live Streaming: Who Will Clinch Old-Firm Derby? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More
Tags: Rangers vs Celtic

RELATED News

Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton Prediction: Who Will Win US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Final?

US Open 2026: How Rafael Nadal’s Advice Helped Ben Shelton Reach Maiden Grand Slam Final

IND vs SL, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Dubai International Stadium? Check Dubai Weather Update, Chances of Rain in India vs Sri Lanka Match

Madrid GP 2026 Prediction: Where to Watch Today’s F1 Race in India? Check Live Streaming Details, Grid Position And More

IND vs AFG Traffic Advisory: Will Delhi Traffic Get Affected Today Due to BRICS Summit, India vs Afghanistan T20I? Check Advisory and More

LATEST NEWS

Rangers vs Celtic Scottish League Cup Match Preview, Live Streaming: Who Will Clinch Old-Firm Derby? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

Karmita Kaur Intimate Video Resurfaces: Who Is Behind The Alleged Fake Footage?

Bigg Boss 20: Kanika’s ‘Spirit’ Seemed To Take Over Aamrapali And Mahhi Vij! Even Salman Khan Was Left Stunned — What Exactly Happened?

Mahira Khan Announces Pregnancy At 41, Flaunts Baby Bump At TIFF — First Child With Salim Karim

What Is Bab-el-Mandeb? Why This Red Sea Chokepoint Matters To India

Gungun Gupta MMS Controversy: What Happened After The Influencer’s Private Video Went Viral?

IND vs AFG Traffic Advisory: Will Delhi Traffic Get Affected Today Due to BRICS Summit, India vs Afghanistan T20I? Check Advisory and More

Couple’s Intimate Moments On Train Leave Passengers Stunned, Video Goes Viral

AMU Viral MMS Video: Gang Lured Students Via Dating Apps, Record Obscene Videos To Demand Money

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: From Qazi Touqeer’s Bigg Boss Tag To Kanika-Yung DSA Clash — Full Highlights

Rangers vs Celtic Scottish League Cup Match Preview, Live Streaming: Who Will Clinch Old-Firm Derby? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rangers vs Celtic Scottish League Cup Match Preview, Live Streaming: Who Will Clinch Old-Firm Derby? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rangers vs Celtic Scottish League Cup Match Preview, Live Streaming: Who Will Clinch Old-Firm Derby? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More
Rangers vs Celtic Scottish League Cup Match Preview, Live Streaming: Who Will Clinch Old-Firm Derby? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More
Rangers vs Celtic Scottish League Cup Match Preview, Live Streaming: Who Will Clinch Old-Firm Derby? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More
Rangers vs Celtic Scottish League Cup Match Preview, Live Streaming: Who Will Clinch Old-Firm Derby? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More
Rangers vs Celtic Scottish League Cup Match Preview, Live Streaming: Who Will Clinch Old-Firm Derby? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

QUICK LINKS