Ranji Trophy 2025-26: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Congratulates Uttarakhand For Reaching Semifinals

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the Uttarakhand team for reaching the Ranji Trophy semi-finals for the first time.

The Chief Minister said that this achievement is a significant milestone in the state’s sports history and will boost the morale and confidence of players across the state.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the Uttarakhand Cricket Association on its continued efforts and contributions to this success. He said that the players achieved this milestone through strong teamwork, discipline, and outstanding performance.

CM Dhami stated that the state government is continuously promoting sports and developing modern sports facilities for players, so that the state’s youth can bring glory to Uttarakhand at national and international levels.

The Chief Minister wished the team good luck in the semi-final and hoped the Uttarakhand team would win, enter the final, and

further enhance the state’s pride.

pic.twitter.com/ZfTFjvX9cO — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2026

Coming to the match, Uttarakhand thrashed Jharkhand by an innings and six runs in the quarterfinal clash in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season on Sunday. Mayank Mishra was named Player of the Match for his impressive eight wickets in the match.

Batting first, Jharkhand were bundled out for 235 after captain Virat Singh scored 47 off 122 balls, with five fours, and Aditya Singh scored 83 off 167 balls, with 10 fours and one six, playing fighting knocks.

For Uttarakhand, Jammejay Joshi (4/46), Aditya Rawat (3/39), and Mayank Mishra (3/50) were among the wicket-takers.

In response, Uttarakhand scored 371 with fighting knocks of Avesh Sudha (64 off 120) and captain Kunal Chandela (68 off 112).

For Jharkhand, Jatin Pandey (2/72), Sahil Raj (2/59), Saurabh Shekhar (2/75), and Aditya Singh (2/57) scalped two wickets apiece.

