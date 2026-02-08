LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ranji Trophy 2025-26: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Congratulates Uttarakhand For Reaching Semifinals

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Congratulates Uttarakhand For Reaching Semifinals

The Chief Minister said that this achievement is a significant milestone in the state's sports history and will boost the morale and confidence of players across the state.

Uttarakhand team makes it to Ranji trophy semis. (Photo Credits: X)
Uttarakhand team makes it to Ranji trophy semis. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 8, 2026 21:16:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Congratulates Uttarakhand For Reaching Semifinals

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the Uttarakhand team for reaching the Ranji Trophy semi-finals for the first time.

The Chief Minister said that this achievement is a significant milestone in the state’s sports history and will boost the morale and confidence of players across the state.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the Uttarakhand Cricket Association on its continued efforts and contributions to this success. He said that the players achieved this milestone through strong teamwork, discipline, and outstanding performance.

You Might Be Interested In

CM Dhami stated that the state government is continuously promoting sports and developing modern sports facilities for players, so that the state’s youth can bring glory to Uttarakhand at national and international levels.

The Chief Minister wished the team good luck in the semi-final and hoped the Uttarakhand team would win, enter the final, and 
further enhance the state’s pride.

Coming to the match, Uttarakhand thrashed Jharkhand by an innings and six runs in the quarterfinal clash in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season on Sunday. Mayank Mishra was named Player of the Match for his impressive eight wickets in the match.

Batting first, Jharkhand were bundled out for 235 after captain Virat Singh scored 47 off 122 balls, with five fours, and Aditya Singh scored 83 off 167 balls, with 10 fours and one six, playing fighting knocks.

For Uttarakhand, Jammejay Joshi (4/46), Aditya Rawat (3/39), and Mayank Mishra (3/50) were among the wicket-takers.

In response, Uttarakhand scored 371 with fighting knocks of Avesh Sudha (64 off 120) and captain Kunal Chandela (68 off 112).

For Jharkhand, Jatin Pandey (2/72), Sahil Raj (2/59), Saurabh Shekhar (2/75), and Aditya Singh (2/57) scalped two wickets apiece.

Also Read: Indian Team Receives Grand Welcome In Mumbai | WATCH

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 9:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh DhamiRanji Trophy 2025-26Uttarakhand team

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: Who Is Lokesh Bam? Nepal Batter Who Took The Match Right Down The Wire Against England

Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic Dream Shatters In 13 Seconds: Skiing Legend Crashes Horrifically As ‘She Gets Launched Into Air’

England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Former Cricketers And Fans Hail NEP After Thrilling Show Against ENG

T20 World Cup 2026: Sher Malla Achieves Rare Feat, Becomes Second Nepal Player To…

Sri Lanka vs ireland T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch SL vs IRE Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Morgan McSweeney? UK PM Starmer’s Most Trusted Aide Quits As Epstein Files Rock Labour Party, Says ‘The Only Honourable Course Is To Step Aside’

Attention Travellers! Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat To Cut Journey Time, High-Speed Rail Connection To Chennai In Just 73 Minutes; All You Need To Know

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Congratulates Uttarakhand For Reaching Semifinals

Surajkund Mela Horror: Haryana Police Arrest Two Over Joyride Collapse Which Killed A Police Officer, And Injured 13

Japan’s ‘Iron Lady’ Sanae Takaichi’s Coalition Sweeps Polls, Secures Supermajority In Winter Election; Eyes Bold Reforms

Delhi Horror: Abandoned SUV Found With Three Bodies Inside On Peeragarhi Flyover, Police Launch An Investigation – What Happened Inside The Car?

Piyush Goyal Clarifies USD 500 Billion India-US Trade Figure: ‘Trade Doesn’t Deal With Defence, It Deals With Commercial Requirements’

Who Did Kritika Kamra Date Before Gaurav Kapur? A Look At ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ Actress’ Rollercoaster Love Life From Karan Kundrra To …

Is Kritika Kamra’s Wedding With Gaurav Kapur Officially Confirmed? Here’s When The Duo Plans To Tie The Knot, Check Marriage Details Here

Ukraine Urges Fast-Track Peace Talks With Russia, Says Time Is Critical, ‘Only Trump Can Stop The War’

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Congratulates Uttarakhand For Reaching Semifinals

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Congratulates Uttarakhand For Reaching Semifinals

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Congratulates Uttarakhand For Reaching Semifinals
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Congratulates Uttarakhand For Reaching Semifinals
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Congratulates Uttarakhand For Reaching Semifinals
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Congratulates Uttarakhand For Reaching Semifinals

QUICK LINKS