Ranji Trophy 2025 Title Clash: Will Vidarbha’s Home Advantage Secure The Trophy?

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final between Vidarbha and Kerala is currently underway at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The highly anticipated five-day encounter began on February 26, with Kerala winning the toss and opting to bowl first.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Vidarbha has made a steady start, reaching 165/3 in 56.5 overs, with Danish Malewar leading the charge at 99 (167)* and Karun Nair providing solid support with *47 (118)**. The duo has helped stabilize the innings after early setbacks.

Vidarbha’s Path to the Final

Vidarbha has been the most dominant team this season, finishing atop Elite Group B with six wins in seven matches. Their unbeaten campaign saw them defeat heavyweights Tamil Nadu and Mumbai in the knockout rounds. Key performers like Yash Rathod (933 runs in 9 matches) and Akshay Wadkar (674 runs in 9 matches) have been pivotal in their run to the final.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The team also boasts a top all-rounder in Harsh Dubey, who has been sensational with 460 runs and 66 wickets in just nine matches. With home advantage and a strong lineup, Vidarbha remains a favorite to lift the Ranji Trophy title.

Kerala’s Fight for Maiden Ranji Trophy

Kerala has emerged as the dark horse of the tournament, finishing second in Elite Group C with three wins and four draws. They secured a place in the final through first-innings leads over Jammu & Kashmir and Gujarat in the knockout rounds.

Key players like Salman Nizar (607 runs in 8 matches) and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Azharuddeen (601 runs in 9 matches) have been instrumental in their journey. Jalaj Saxena, a veteran all-rounder, has contributed 338 runs and 38 wickets, making him a crucial asset for Kerala. Despite being underdogs, Kerala is determined to claim their first-ever Ranji Trophy title.

Match Overview & Pitch Report

The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium pitch has been a balanced surface, offering help to both batters and bowlers. The average first-innings score of 309 in previous matches suggests that a solid batting performance will be key. As the game progresses, spinners are expected to come into play, making the toss a crucial factor.

With the match currently underway, Vidarbha is in a strong position with Malewar and Nair looking to build a big total. Kerala, on the other hand, will aim to break this partnership early and restrict the hosts.

Who Has the Edge?

With Vidarbha’s depth in both batting and bowling, they remain favorites to clinch the Ranji Trophy title. However, Kerala has shown resilience throughout the tournament and will look to script history with a spirited fightback.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo Shines As Al Nassr Secures 2-0 Win Over Al Wehda After Delayed Kick-Off