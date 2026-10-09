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Home > Sports News > Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Ravindra Jadeja Named In Saurashtra’s Squad To Face Chhattisgarh In Their Opener

Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Ravindra Jadeja Named In Saurashtra’s Squad To Face Chhattisgarh In Their Opener

Veteran Indian left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been named in Saurashtra's 16-member Ranji Trophy squad for their 2026/27 season opener against Chhattisgarh.

Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Ravindra Jadeja Named In Saurashtra's Squad To Face Chhattisgarh In Their Opener. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Ravindra Jadeja Named In Saurashtra's Squad To Face Chhattisgarh In Their Opener. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 15:52 IST

Veteran Indian left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been named in Saurashtra’s 16-member Ranji Trophy squad for their 2026/27 season opener against Chhattisgarh. Left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat will lead the side, having had a very successful stint with the state, having led them to two title victories.

When did Ravindra Jadeja last play for Saurashtra?

The celebrated all-rounder last featured for Saurashtra on January 22 in a Ranji Trophy match against Punjab at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. With the two-Test series against New Zealand fast approaching, the BCCI has reportedly asked the Test specialists to play in the Ranji Trophy; hence, Jadeja will also get a chance to build his red-ball rhythm ahead of an important tour. The 92nd edition of the prestigious red-ball tournament begins on October. Saurashtra, who won the trophy in 2019-20 and 2022-23, are placed in Elite Group B alongside Andhra, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Punjab, and Tripura.

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Unadkat-led Saurashtra will kickstart their campaign against Chhattisgarh at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. They have notably retained 14 players from last season’s squad. The captain’s recent form will be an encouraging sign for Saurashtra, given he finished with 28 wickets in seven games at 22.21 apiece, including a five-wicket haul against Hampshire (5/32) along with a couple of four-fors. Unadkat will spearhead the pace-bowling attack alongside fellow left-armer Chetan Sakariya. Saurashtra, notably, suffered an early exit in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy edition and will be keen to put on an improved show.

Saurashtra Squad for their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 opener

Jaydev Unadkat (captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Harvik Desai (wk), Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Jay Gohil, Chetan Sakariya, Ankur Panwar, Sammar Gajjar, Parth Bhut, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja, Hetvik Kotak, Neel Pandya, and Arth Yadav, Tarang Gohel.

Team India gear up for stern test in New Zealand

Meanwhile, a stern test await the sub-continent nation as they tour New Zealand for the first time since 2020. They will feature in five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests, beginning on October 22.

The two-Test series will also be crucial from the perspective of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. A 2-0 result in the Black Caps’ favour can severely dent India’s chances of playing in the final next year at The Kia Oval. India have notably not won a Test in New Zealand since 2009.

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Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Ravindra Jadeja Named In Saurashtra’s Squad To Face Chhattisgarh In Their Opener
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Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Ravindra Jadeja Named In Saurashtra’s Squad To Face Chhattisgarh In Their Opener
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Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Ravindra Jadeja Named In Saurashtra’s Squad To Face Chhattisgarh In Their Opener
Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Ravindra Jadeja Named In Saurashtra’s Squad To Face Chhattisgarh In Their Opener
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