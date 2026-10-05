Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Suryakumar Yadav Snubbed, Ayush Mhatre Named Vice-Captain In Mumbai’s Squad To Face Chandigarh

Out-of-favour Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav remained out of favour even for Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy team for their opening match of the 2026-27 edition as they unveiled their squad on October 5, Monday. Siddhesh Lad has been named captain, while Ayush Mhatre remains his deputy in the 16-man squad that includes players of international pedigree like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan too.

When did Suryakumar Yadav last play a first-class match?

The right-handed batter had made himself available for Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy campaign but has been overlooked. The veteran cricketer last played a first-class fixture in the second semi-final of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy edition, starring for Mumbai against Vidarbha. But the 36-year-old endured a poor outing, scoring 0 and 23 as Vidarbha won by 80 runs to reach the final. Suryakumar’s lone Test came in 2023 in Nagpur, where he was bowled by Nathan Lyon after making 8. Overall, he averages a healthy 42.33 in the first-class circuit with 5758 runs in 86 games alongside 14 centuries.

Suryakumar received the decisive blow to his career after the selectors dropped him from the T20I squad despite captaining the Men in Blue to T20 World Cup victory earlier this year. The veteran batter’s prolonged struggle with the bat was cited as the reason behind his axing. His most recent match was during the Mumbai T20 League and struggled for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026.

Mumbai Ranji Trophy Squad

Siddhesh Lad (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ayush Mhatre (VC), Divyansh Saxena, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakash Anand (WK), Hardik Tamore (WK), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Onkar Tarmale.

Mumbai will play their first match against Chandigarh from October 11 at the storied venue of the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai, a record 42-time champion, had reached the quarter-final of the 2025-26 edition before losing to eventual finalists Karnataka. Jammu and Kashmir are the defending champions, having created history by winning the trophy for the very first time.