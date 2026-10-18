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Home > Sports News > Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Why Is Mohammed Shami Not Playing In Bengal’s Match Against Services?

Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Why Is Mohammed Shami Not Playing In Bengal’s Match Against Services?

Out-of-favour Indian and veteran Bengal seamer Mohammed Shami mysteriously missed Bengal's second Ranji Trophy 2026-27 game against Services at the Palam A Stadium in the capital city of New Delhi

Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Why Is Mohammed Shami Not Playing In Bengal's Match Against Services?. (Image Credits: X)
Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Why Is Mohammed Shami Not Playing In Bengal's Match Against Services?. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 11:46 IST

Ranji Trophy 2026/27: Out-of-favour Indian and veteran Bengal seamer Mohammed Shami mysteriously missed Bengal’s second Ranji Trophy 2026-27 game against Services at the Palam A Stadium in the capital city of New Delhi. Why is the veteran seamer not playing in Bengal’s second Ranji Trophy match?

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Ranji Trophy 2026/27: Why is Mohammed Shami not playing in Bengal’s match against Services?

According to RevSportz, the veteran right-arm seamer was supposed to spearhead the bowling attack and also participated in the training session on Saturday. As per reports, the team management decided to rest him but RevSportz’s sources claim that the decision was solely taken by Shami. However, his brother Mohammed Kaif has been included in the playing XI.

The Bengal seamer was outstanding in their nine-wicket victory over Delhi at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, bagging five wickets.

Mohammed Shami not picked for the New Zealand tour

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old continued to be overlooked by the selectors as they recently announced the squads for the all-format series against New Zealand. Despite Shami’s compelling performances in IPL and domestic cricket, he wasn’t picked to play any format in the upcoming tour of New Zealand. The Men in Blue will notably play five ODIs, five T20Is and a couple of Tests against the Kiwis.

The right-arm seamer hasn’t featured for Team India since during the Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Shami last played in the longest format during the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at the Kennigton Oval in London. Responding recently about comments on his fitness and bowling rhythm, he said, as quoted by The Outlook:

“People perhaps enjoy looking and passing comments more. They say the rhythm isn’t there, that he doesn’t look fit, or whatever else. It doesn’t bother me. I’m on the ground, I’m playing, and I’m playing wherever I’m given a chance. The rest is your job. I have stopped making such comments. It makes no difference to me. Now, whoever wants to do whatever, let them. My job is just to play.”

Known for an immaculate seam position, Shami’s numbers in Test cricket are promising, bagging 229 scalps in 64 games at 27.71 with six five-wicket hauls.

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Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Why Is Mohammed Shami Not Playing In Bengal’s Match Against Services?
Tags: Bengal Cricket TeamMohammed ShamiRanji TrophyRanji Trophy 2026-27

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Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Why Is Mohammed Shami Not Playing In Bengal’s Match Against Services?

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Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Why Is Mohammed Shami Not Playing In Bengal’s Match Against Services?
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