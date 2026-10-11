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Home > Sports News > Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Duck, KL Rahul Falls for 4 as India Test Stars Stumble

Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Duck, KL Rahul Falls for 4 as India Test Stars Stumble

Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul endured disappointing starts to the domestic season, scoring a duck and four runs respectively. While Mumbai faced Chandigarh, Karnataka struggled against Andhra’s pace attack. Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar are also among the notable Indian players featuring in the opening round.

Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Duck, KL Rahul Falls for 4 as India Test Stars Stumble

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 16:17 IST

Ranji Trophy 2026-27: India’s domestic first-class season began on a disappointing note for Test batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, who failed to make significant contributions in their respective opening-round matches on Sunday. While Jaiswal registered a duck for Mumbai against Chandigarh, Rahul managed only four runs for Karnataka against Andhra, leaving both international players with an early setback in the competition.

The new Ranji Trophy season opened with matches scheduled across 18 venues, bringing several established Indian internationals back into domestic cricket. However, the spotlight quickly turned to Jaiswal and Rahul after both were dismissed early in their respective innings.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal Registers a Duck Against Chandigarh

Jaiswal, who opened the batting for Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium, was dismissed without scoring after facing 13 deliveries. The left-handed batter was looking to make an impact in the domestic competition but could not convert his opportunity into a substantial innings.

The 24-year-old was recently included in India’s ODI squad for the West Indies series but did not feature in any of the three matches. His last international assignment before the Ranji Trophy season was India’s two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, where he accumulated 77 runs across three innings.

Jaiswal also attracted attention during Mumbai’s preparations for the domestic season after trying his hand at wicketkeeping in a practice match. Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad subsequently suggested that the batter could be interested in taking up the role in the future, although he indicated that the player’s intentions were not yet entirely clear.

KL Rahul Falls for Four as Karnataka Lose Early Wickets

Rahul endured a similarly difficult start in Karnataka’s match against Andhra at Mulapadu. The experienced batter was dismissed for four runs as Andhra’s pace attack, led by Kavuri Saiteja and KV Sasikanth, made early inroads into Karnataka’s batting order.

Karnataka, last season’s runners-up, faced considerable pressure after losing four wickets early in the innings. Rahul’s dismissal was a notable setback, particularly after his recent performances in the ODI format.

The wicketkeeper-batter had been part of India’s 2-1 ODI series victory over the West Indies. During the series, he produced an impressive century from 82 deliveries in his only innings, demonstrating the form he will hope to rediscover in domestic cricket.

Other India Stars Feature in Ranji Trophy

Several other players with international experience are also participating in the opening round. Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar and Manav Suthar are among the names featuring in the competition as domestic cricket provides players with opportunities to maintain their rhythm and build match fitness.

Meanwhile, the Plate group fixture between Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland was cancelled amid an ongoing legal dispute within the Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Association. The administrative uncertainty has affected the state’s ability to field a team, with the matter awaiting a judicial resolution.

With the Ranji Trophy season now underway, India’s established players will look to make stronger contributions in the coming matches as the domestic competition gathers momentum.

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Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Duck, KL Rahul Falls for 4 as India Test Stars Stumble
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Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Duck, KL Rahul Falls for 4 as India Test Stars Stumble
Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Duck, KL Rahul Falls for 4 as India Test Stars Stumble
Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Duck, KL Rahul Falls for 4 as India Test Stars Stumble
Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Duck, KL Rahul Falls for 4 as India Test Stars Stumble
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