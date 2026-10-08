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Home > Sports News > Ranji Trophy 2026/27: Defending Champions Jammu and Kashmir With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Bihar in Group A, Mumbai in Group D | Check Full Groups

Ranji Trophy 2026/27: Defending Champions Jammu and Kashmir With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Bihar in Group A, Mumbai in Group D | Check Full Groups

Ranji Trophy 2026/27 begins on October 11 with defending champions Jammu and Kashmir placed in Elite Group A alongside promoted Bihar, expected to feature Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Mumbai headline Group D as 38 teams compete for India’s premier domestic first-class cricket title.

Ranji Trophy groups have been revealed, with Jammu and Kashmir placed in Group A.
Ranji Trophy groups have been revealed, with Jammu and Kashmir placed in Group A.

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 15:10 IST

Ranji Trophy 2026/27: Ranji Trophy 2026/27 is set to begin on October 11, with defending champions Jammu and Kashmir starting their title defense in a challenging Elite Group A alongside newly-promoted Bihar, who are expected to welcome teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi later in the season. Meanwhile, domestic giants Mumbai headline Elite Group D as they look to reclaim India’s premier first-class title.

The BCCI has maintained the format of two phases for the competition. 38 teams will take part with 32 teams divided into 4 Elite Groups and 6 teams in the Plate division. The top two teams from each of the Elite Groups will progress into the quarterfinals.

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Ranji Trophy 2026/27: Full Groups

Group A

  • Baroda

  • Bihar

  • Goa

  • Jammu and Kashmir

  • Madhya Pradesh

  • Puducherry

  • Uttar Pradesh

  • Vidarbha

Group B

  • Andhra

  • Assam

  • Chhattisgarh

  • Hyderabad

  • Karnataka

  • Punjab

  • Saurashtra

  • Tripura

Group C

  • Bengal

  • Delhi

  • Gujarat

  • Jharkhand

  • Kerala

  • Maharashtra

  • Odisha

  • Services

Group D

  • Chandigarh

  • Haryana

  • Himachal Pradesh

  • Mumbai

  • Railways

  • Rajasthan

  • Tamil Nadu

  • Uttarakhand

Defending Champs Jammu And Kashmir to Face Sooryavanshi’s Bihar

Group A is expected to attract significant attention. Jammu and Kashmir start the season as defending champions after winning their maiden Ranji Trophy title last season, while Bihar return to the Elite division after earning promotion by winning the Plate competition. Bihar’s campaign has already generated excitement because of teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is currently away on national duty and is expected to join later in the season.

Another notable aspect of the group is its mix of heavyweight domestic teams like Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, making qualification far from straightforward. Bihar will face Uttar Pradesh and Baroda in their opening fixtures, while Jammu and Kashmir will begin their title defense against Madhya Pradesh.

Mumbai to Face Challenges From Haryana & Chandigarh

Mumbai, the most successful team in Ranji Trophy history, finds itself in Group D. Led by Siddhesh Lad, the side includes several high-profile names such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan. The 42-time champions will face Chandigarh and will come up against tough competition from the likes of Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Haryana in the league phase.

A defending champion Jammu and Kashmir looks to vindicate last season as no fluke, a Bihar side trying to make a statement on their Elite return, and a Mumbai side seeking another historic title, so the 2026/27 Ranji Trophy is set to be another enthralling edition of Indian domestic cricket.

Also Read: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: AFG vs BAN 1st Test Preview, Win Prediction, Team News And Predicted Playing XI

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Ranji Trophy 2026/27: Defending Champions Jammu and Kashmir With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Bihar in Group A, Mumbai in Group D | Check Full Groups
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Ranji Trophy 2026/27: Defending Champions Jammu and Kashmir With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Bihar in Group A, Mumbai in Group D | Check Full Groups

Ranji Trophy 2026/27: Defending Champions Jammu and Kashmir With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Bihar in Group A, Mumbai in Group D | Check Full Groups

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Ranji Trophy 2026/27: Defending Champions Jammu and Kashmir With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Bihar in Group A, Mumbai in Group D | Check Full Groups
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Ranji Trophy 2026/27: Defending Champions Jammu and Kashmir With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Bihar in Group A, Mumbai in Group D | Check Full Groups
Ranji Trophy 2026/27: Defending Champions Jammu and Kashmir With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Bihar in Group A, Mumbai in Group D | Check Full Groups
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