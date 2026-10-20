Ranji Trophy 2026/27: Why Did Mohammed Shami Skip Match Against Services? Bengal Coach Breaks Silence

Ranji Trophy 2026/27: Mohammed Shami’s absence from Bengal’s second-round fixture against Services raised questions about the veteran fast bowler’s fitness and his future with the Indian cricket team. However, Bengal head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla addressed the speculation, offering an explanation for the pacer’s absence from the playing XI.

The 36-year-old had started the domestic season on a high note against Delhi and was drawing encouraging signs of an international return. And when he was dropped from India’s team for the New Zealand tour next month and left out of Bengal’s next game, there was speculation that the two were linked.

Why Did Mohammed Shami Miss Bengal vs Services Ranji Trophy Match?

As per Bengal coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla, Shami was not available because he was unwell in the morning of the game. The coach rubbished reports of the fast bowler not being named in India’s New Zealand tour as the sole reason for his unavailability.

The reports coming in from the Bengal camp varied; while some insisted that his absence was due to illness, others said he had asked for a breather following his workload in the match against Delhi. The reports available are not conclusive enough to suggest that his India disappointment was the reason he missed the Services game.

Shami had bowled well in the first match of Bengal’s season, where he returned with four scalps against Delhi, as per the match reports of the game. His experience came in handy as pacers Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar were away on India A duty.

So with the man missing, Bengal had to reshuffle their bowling attack for the second-round fixture against New Delhi at the Palam A Stadium in New Delhi.

Mohammed Shami Misses India’s New Zealand Tour

Shami was not part of the Services squad for the match after he was omitted from India’s squads for the New Zealand tour. The exclusion by the selectors had raised some eyebrows given his continued good form in the domestic game and his proven ability to perform in the red-ball format.

The right-arm fast-bowler had also had a fine 2025/26 Ranji Trophy season where he bagged 37 wickets from 7 matches at an average of 16.72.