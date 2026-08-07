Ranjit Bajaj Appointed as Manager, Bibiano Fernandes Retains Head Coach Position For FIFA U-15 World Cup | Minerva Academy Owner Questions AIFF’s Decision

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has stepped up its preparations for the FIFA U15 World Cup and the festival, which is set to be held here in September. Minerva Academy founder Ranjit Bajaj has been appointed as the manager of the team. On top of Bibiano Fernandes, another in a series of other Indian calls for the Brazil friendly and the Indian Super League, appointed as the head coach of the team.

AIFF Appoints Ranjit Bajaj and Bibiano Fernandes For U-15 Team

AIFF released a statement while announcing the appointment of Ranjit Bajaj and Bibiano Fernandes as the manager and the head coach of the Under-15 team for the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival. The federation said, “On the recommendation of the AIFF Technical Committee, the Executive Committee approved the appointment of Bibiano Fernandes as the head coach of the India U15 men’s national team, subject to his acceptance, for the inaugural edition of the FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival, scheduled for October in Azerbaijan. Ranjit Bajaj was approved as the team manager. As per the regulations of the tournament, 20 members — six staff and 14 players — can be part of the team’s contingent.”

Why Ranjit Bajaj is Set to Walk Away From Team Manager Role







The recent stand of the AIFF for India’s U-15 side might not have been granted an announcement date yet, but it has already encountered a setback. To recall, the federation had overnight appointed Ranjit Bajaj as Manager of the India U-15 side at the FIFA U-15 World Cup in Azerbaijan, and barely hours after the announcement was made, Bajaj looks to have taken a contrary stand. The appointment had come after weeks of discussions about India’s youth football set-up.

While Bibiano Fernandes was kept as head coach by the AIFF, Bajaj was brought in as team manager seemingly in an effort to clamp down on one of the country’s most outspoken grassroots campaigners with its youth set-up. But Bajaj announced that he had only found out about the appointment after it had been announced.

Ranjit Bajaj Questions AIFF’s Decision

Bajaj was very clear he had no issues against Bibiano Fernandes. The 47-year-old former club coach said he had the utmost respect for Bibiano and the job he was doing with India’s youth teams but questioned the decision made by the national federation.

Bajaj, in a video, said, “I don’t see the logic behind appointing me as manager and Bibiano as coach together. With absolutely no disrespect to Bibiano or his coaching staff, I don’t know them. If I don’t know the people around me, how am I supposed to work in complete sync with them? It’s like appointing Mourinho and Pep together. I’m not comparing our stature, but our styles are different. They have different ideas, different ways of working. It just doesn’t make sense.”

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