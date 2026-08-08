Ranjit Bajaj Makes a U-Turn! Ready to Lead India U-15 After Bibiano Fernandes Twist, Targets FIFA World Cup 2034

Ranjit Bajaj recently mentioned that he is open to stepping in for the U15 age group if the AIFF asks. Initially, AIFF had approached Ranjit Bajaj for the manager position and had proposed the combination of Ranjit Bajaj and Bibiano Fernandes as the management. Still, Ranjit Bajaj, the veteran coach, decided to decline the offer because, in simple terms, he believed that the two coaching methods were not aligned. But the twist comes in when Bajaj changed his mind as he saw that head coach Bibiano Fernandes had also refused the job.

Posting a video on Instagram, Bajaj shared a short video and requested the AIFF to ‘please not consider further’ and entrust the U-15 team leadership to him. Also, he said that he will do anything but say no to the nation.

Ranjit Bajaj Accepts U-15 Manager Role

Ranjit Bajaj, in a video he posted on Instagram, said, “I just got to know through a trusted source and an article in the newspaper that Bibiano has also said no, citing exactly the same reasons which I have said, because any good coach will say that, because he doesn’t want to sabotage his own team. That people with two visions and philosophies cannot actually be doing it together.”

Ranjit Bajaj Aims For India’s Qualification to FIFA World Cup And Olympics

Ranjit Bajaj further in his video added that his aim with this role and the younger crop of players is to get India to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2034 and the Olympics in 2036. The Minerva Academy owner said, “It’s still not too late if Bibiano is not going to be there. So, if you think all this is drama, then find out what people say here that I sit here from morning to night, and only one thing: every decision in my life is based on one thing, that I make a decision on how this is going to help me get to the 2034 World Cup and 2036 Olympics. How is it going to help? If it’s not going to help, then you know the answer. So, I am prepared; I am ready. Giving up is not in the blood. In fact, if I get this, I am going to work even harder.”

“I want to request that if this is possible, if he is not there, please don’t think about it anymore. I am still here. I can never say no to my country. It was saying no to the fact that I don’t want to sabotage my own country. I want to help it. So, if that is the case, then Ranjit Bajaj will die but not say no to my country,” Bajaj added.

Who Will Replace Bibiano Fernandes?

But of course, assuming that the news of Bibiano’s refusal to take up the position is accurate, AIFF might go on to propose the opportunity to the Minerva Academy technical director Surinder Singh, who is not only an AFC-licensed coach but also a part of Ranjit’s staff.

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