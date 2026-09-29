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Home > Sports News > Rape-Accused Cricketer Abishek Porel Returns to Bengal Squad After Bail: Delhi Capitals Batter Named for Ranji Trophy Practice Matches

Rape-Accused Cricketer Abishek Porel Returns to Bengal Squad After Bail: Delhi Capitals Batter Named for Ranji Trophy Practice Matches

Abishek Porel Named in Bengal Squad: Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel has been included in Bengal’s squad for practice matches against Assam ahead of the Ranji Trophy season. His selection comes days after he secured bail in a case involving allegations of rape, criminal intimidation and other offences, marking his return to the state setup amid ongoing legal proceedings.

Delhi Capitals Star Abishek Porel Named in West Bengal Squad Before Ranji Trophy Season, Months After Accused in Rape and Sexual Offences
Delhi Capitals Star Abishek Porel Named in West Bengal Squad Before Ranji Trophy Season, Months After Accused in Rape and Sexual Offences

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 13:52 IST

Abishek Porel Named in West Bengal Squad: Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel has been named in Bengal’s senior men’s squad for practice matches against Assam at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) announced the squad on Tuesday (Sep 29), with Sudip Chatterjee set to lead the side. Porel’s inclusion comes after he was granted bail in September in a case involving allegations of rape and other sexual offences. 

Abishek Porel Named in Bengal Squad

Porel has been included in the Bengal squad for practice matches against Assam as the state side begins preparations for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. The team is scheduled to leave Kolkata on September 30 and return on October 6, with the matches set to take place at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. 

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Abishek Porel’s Recent Cricketing Activity

Porel, who represents Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, has not played competitive cricket since IPL 2026, where he featured in four matches. His selection in the Bengal squad marks his return to the state setup ahead of the new domestic season. 

Abishek Porel Legal Case

Porel was arrested by Kolkata Police on August 11 following a complaint filed by a young medical student. The FIR was registered at Magra Police Station on June 30. The complainant alleged that Porel had sexual relations with her on the promise of marriage, and also accused him of threatening to make intimate photographs public and forcing her into a physical relationship. Porel denied the allegations before his arrest. 

The cricketer was booked under 19 sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with most of the charges being non-bailable. Sections of the Information Technology Act were also included in the case. Porel was granted bail on September 18 in cases including rape and having sexual relations on the promise of marriage.

Bengal Squad for Assam Practice Matches

Bengal Squad: Sudip Chatterjee (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ankur Paul, Ankit Shukla, Sumanta Gupta, Subham Chatterjee, Abishek Porel (W.K.), Shakir Habib Gandhi (W.K.), Pradipta Pramanik, Karan Lal, Aamir Gani, Soummyadip Mandal, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Md. Kaif, Geet Puri, and Ishan Porel.

Bengal’s Ranji Trophy Preparations

Bengal’s practice matches against Assam are part of the team’s preparations for the 2026 Ranji Trophy season. With Porel back in the squad, the wicketkeeper-batter will have an opportunity to return to competitive cricket as Bengal prepares for the domestic campaign. 

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Rape-Accused Cricketer Abishek Porel Returns to Bengal Squad After Bail: Delhi Capitals Batter Named for Ranji Trophy Practice Matches
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Rape-Accused Cricketer Abishek Porel Returns to Bengal Squad After Bail: Delhi Capitals Batter Named for Ranji Trophy Practice Matches
Rape-Accused Cricketer Abishek Porel Returns to Bengal Squad After Bail: Delhi Capitals Batter Named for Ranji Trophy Practice Matches
Rape-Accused Cricketer Abishek Porel Returns to Bengal Squad After Bail: Delhi Capitals Batter Named for Ranji Trophy Practice Matches
Rape-Accused Cricketer Abishek Porel Returns to Bengal Squad After Bail: Delhi Capitals Batter Named for Ranji Trophy Practice Matches
Rape-Accused Cricketer Abishek Porel Returns to Bengal Squad After Bail: Delhi Capitals Batter Named for Ranji Trophy Practice Matches

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