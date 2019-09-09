Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by 224 runs at Chattogram in the one-off Test match. Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan led the team brilliantly with picking 6 wickets in the second innings. This is Afghanistan's second victory in Test cricket.

Rashis Khan-led Afghanistan thrashed Bangladesh by 224 runs to register their second victory in Test cricket. Afghanistan, who earned Test status last year had played only two Tests. They faced a humiliating loss against India and defeated Ireland in the second one.

Rashid Khan and his boys stunned the Bangladeshis with a brilliant effort. Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan led the team from the front taking 6 wickets in the second innings which bundled the Bangladeshis in 173. Bangladeshi batsmen were able to survive only 17.2 overs on Day 5 as the visitors bagged the remaining four wickets quickly.

The first and second session of the day had been wiped out due to rain after just 13 balls. The play had been started after lunch. Chasing down the huge target of 398 runs, Bangladesh bowled out for 173 in 61.4 overs.

Zahir Khan, who made his debut in the match, dismissed Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan for 44. Rashid Khan picked up three wickets in the final session, dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam and Soumya Sarkar to register his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Khan ended his spell with 6 for 49. The Afghanistan skipper picked up 10 wickets for 104 runs.

Afghanistan posted 342 runs in their first innings as Rahmat Shah scored a hundred, the first from his country to score a Test century. He had been supported by former captain Ashgar Afghan (92), Rashid Khan (51), Afsar Zazai (41). Bangladesh was bowled out for 205 in the first innings with skipper Rashid Khan picking up 5 wickets for 55 runs. The experienced Mohammad Nabi, who will retire from Test cricket after this match, took 3 wickets.

