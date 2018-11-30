Afghan spin sensation Rashid Khan has pulled off MS Dhoni's helicopter shot perfectly for a long six. The 20-year-old cricketer was lauded by the former Indian batsman Virendra Sehwag, who was sitting in the dugout. As the match video went viral, cricketer Rishab Pant, Faisal Iqbal, Danielle Wyatt and former cricketer Tom Moody also congratulated and praised the Afghan cricketer on Twitter.

Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan, who is known for his turning deliveries, on Wednesday executed MS Dhoni’s signature helicopter shot perfectly for a long six. The 20-year-old cricketer received a huge applaud including India’s former explosive batsman Virender Sehwag. Playing for the Maratha Arabians, in T10 match, Rashid Khan showcased his batting skills and hits the shot exactly like MS Dhoni. Khan struck the last ball of the 8th over when Pakistani speedster Mohammad Irfan bowled a full-length delivery. The match video shows, Rashid stayed in his crease and using his bottom-hand played the helicopter shot for a maximum.

As the went viral, cricketer Rishab Pant, Faisal Iqbal, Danielle Wyatt, and former cricketer Tom Moody congratulated and praised the Afghan cricketer on Twitter. Rishab Pant, in his Tweet, said, What a shot buddy. Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal said, “Wow! That went to Mars 👌🏼😉 and went like a 🚀 Rocket. Excellent shot!” While former English cricketer and commentator Tom Moody said, “Practice makes perfect! 🙌”

That went to Mars 👌🏼😉 went like a 🚀 Rocket.. Excellent shot! — Faisal Iqbal🏏🇵🇰 (@FaisalIqbalCric) November 29, 2018

Maratha Arabians set a target of 125 runs after losing 6 wickets in their respected 10 overs. But South African batsman Colin Ingram emerged as the survivor for his side and hammered 42 runs on only 13 balls and chased the target with four balls remaining. He was equally supported by Afghanistan’s Shafiqullah Shafiq who smashed 35 runs off 16 balls.

You can bat too 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 see you in Aus soon!! — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) November 29, 2018

