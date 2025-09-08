Ahead of AFG vs HK Asia Cup 2025 Match: Rashid Khan’s Net Worth, IPL Salary, and Business Ventures

The Asia Cup 2025 is all geared to be inaugurated as early as September 9 at the iconic Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. The initial Group B game between Afghanistan and Hong Kong is bound to be an involving one. Afghanistan is set to bring to bear its superiority and Hong Kong wants a historic victory in the tournament.

Not only a cricket sensation, Rashid Khan is one of the brightest stars of Afghanistan. He has perfected the art of spin bowling, as well as, the business of success, and has done so in the headlines outside the cricket field.

Rashid Khan Net Worth: A Blend of Cricket and Business

The net worth of Rashid Khan is estimated at approximately 4 million dollars (equivalent of approximately 30 crore as of 2024). Though it is his cricketing skills that make him popular, much of his wealth is earned in business and endorsement deals. Not only his field performances but also his astute business skills are reflected in his net worth.

The remuneration of Afghanistan Cricket Board is a wonderful INR 72.82 lakh making him one of the highest paid cricketing players in the national system. But his IPL career helps him to increase his financial portfolio significantly.

A big step was Rashid being a participant in Indian Premier League (IPL). During IPL 2022, he got a profitable INR 15 crore contract with Gujarat Titans. His value to the franchise remained constant as his contract remains the same even in 2024.

In his total IPL income calculation, Rashid has earned approximately INR 85 crore. His financial planning is much more than playing cricket; it shows that he can make sporting achievement a long-term financial gain.

The Rashid Khan Foundation: Heart Behind the Fame

Rashid established the Rashid Khan Foundation in 2018 aiming to offer the needy children and orphans in Afghanistan access to health and education. This business assignment shows the humane face of the cricketer.

Rashid has made a promise to donate 5-percent of the profits into his foundation of every product sold under his clothing brand, RK19. RK19 is much more than an apparel brand as it can reflect his desire to improve the society of Afghanistan.

As his popularity and wealth increase, Rashid does not stop as he is strongly engaged in making sure that his charity work touches real lives. Rashid Khan Foundation is evidence that not all success is counted by the number of runs and wickets.

Luxurious Yet Grounded: Rashid Khan’s Personal Life

Rashid stays in a large house in Jalalabad, which is approximately 150 km to Kabul and he lives with six brothers and four sisters. His residence is a reminder of his success in his quest to success on the international front.

Rashid is still grounded to the ground although he owns costly cars such as the Land Rover Vogue and the Toyota Fortuner. His humility is informed by his past struggles, in which he lost his parents in the quest to have a cricketing dream.

He used his philanthropic heart in selling his much-valued Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV in 2020 to raise money to help the victims of the bushfire in Australia. These kinds of generosity are a measure of character, which values humanity more than material wealth.

Rashid Khan is not only the best spiner in Afghanistan. He is a role model, businessman and a philanthropist, whose platform has been used to motivate a positive change as he illuminates the cricket field.

