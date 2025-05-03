Rashid Khan Reveals His Secret to Taking Stunning High Catches: 'I Love...'

The ace spinner may have had a rough night with the ball, but his airborne catch was a highlight that shifted momentum in Gujarat’s favour.

Rashid Khan once again showcased his fielding brilliance during Gujarat Titans’ clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025. The ace spinner may have had a rough night with the ball, but his airborne catch was a highlight that shifted momentum in Gujarat’s favour.

In a high-scoring thriller, Sunrisers were chasing a mammoth target of 225. It was in the fifth over when Travis Head misjudged a big shot off Prasidh Krishna. Rashid Khan sprinted in from the deep, timed his dive perfectly, and held onto a sensational catch.

The Art and Effort Behind the Catch

It wasn’t just reflex—Rashid revealed the dedication behind his stunning fielding skills.

“To be honest, I love those high catches. In practice sessions, I do enjoy it when the ball is away from me, and that’s something we all have been working for. I had it in my mind that I had to get there. I try my best to get under the ball, and then I can manage myself to catch it,” he said in the post-match press conference.

His preparation wasn’t limited to catching drills. Rashid emphasized the importance of speed training.

“I think I covered that area a second or two earlier, where I could get the time in the end to manage myself and go a little back and get the catch. For the last one or two weeks, I have been working with my trainer, especially on sprinting. I think it has helped me in giving me that quickness in the sprint, and that’s why we practice. Once we practice, it becomes easier in the game. Yes, it was tough, but I felt I could get there, and I tried my best to have a proper sprint.”

A Game-Changing Moment Amidst a Tough Night

The dismissal of Travis Head opened the floodgates for Gujarat Titans. From that point on, the team gained control and sealed the game by 38 runs.

Jos Buttler acknowledged the significance of that moment: “The way Rashid set the tone to get Travis Head, it was a huge wicket.”

However, Rashid’s bowling figures didn’t mirror the impact of his fielding. He was taken apart by Hyderabad’s big hitters, giving away 50 runs in three overs without taking a wicket. His economy rate of 16.70 was the worst among all bowlers in the match.

Gujarat Stay in the Race Despite Rashid’s Off Day with the Ball

Despite Rashid’s expensive spell, Gujarat Titans pulled off a comfortable win. The victory pushed them level on points with Mumbai Indians at the top of the table, both sitting at 14, with net run rate keeping Mumbai just ahead.

While Rashid might want to forget his bowling from the match, his game-changing catch ensured his contribution was felt—and remembered.

