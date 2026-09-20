Rashid Khan Reveals Shocking Truth Behind Afghanistan Captaincy Exit: ‘I Came to Know After Announcement’

Rashid Khan Birthday: On his 28th birthday, Rashid Khan has revealed that he was not even informed by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) that he had been removed as the T20I captain. The star bowler captained the Afghanistan national cricket team during the T20 World Cup earlier this year. However, with Afghanistan failing to make it past the group stage in the tournament, the right-arm leg-spinner was removed from his position and was replaced by Ibrahim Zadran.

Rashid Khan Opens up on T20I Captaincy Removal

Rashid Khan admitted that he came to know that he had been axed from T20I captaincy only when the new team was announced, and he was not retained as skipper. Rashid, who blew out 28 candles on his birthday on 20 September, was sacked from captaincy after Afghanistan failed to make it past the group stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup and was replaced by opener Ibrahim Zadran on his 28th birthday. However, the start of Zadran’s captaincy stint did not get off to the best of a start as his team was thrashed 0-3 by Shreyas Iyer’s India, who selected a full-strength team for the series.

In an interview with Cricinfo, Rashid said, “Even I don’t know what exactly happened at that time. I came to know (about the captaincy change) when the board announced it.”

Rashid Khan as Afghanistan T20I Captain

Rashid Khan captained Afghanistan in 48 games in the shortest format and won 26 of those matches. The highlight of his captaincy stint came in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where he led the Afghan Atalans to their first and only semi-final of an ICC tournament. In the tournament, Afghanistan recorded wins over New Zealand and Australia before South Africa eliminated them in the semi-final.

Rashid Khan Turns 28

Despite being removed as the T20I captain, Rashid Khan remains Afghanistan’s arguably greatest cricketer. The right-arm leg spinner has represented the Asian nation in close to 250 games, including six Tests. He has 226 wickets from 123 ODIs with an economy of only 4.26 runs per over. In T20Is, which is arguably his strongest format, Rashid has taken 197 wickets in 118 games while going at an economy of only 6.14 RPO.

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