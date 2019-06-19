Rasik Salam, Mumbai Indians and Kashmir bowler, banned for 2 years for fudging age: Rasik Salam has been banned for two years by the BCCI for submitting a faulty birth certificate to the apex cricket body. The punishment comes days after he was named in the 18-member under-squad for the ODI tri-series in England. Salam, who is from south Kashmir's Kulgam district, debuted in the 12th edition of IPL for Mumbai Indians.

Rasik Salam, Mumbai Indians and Kashmir bowler, banned for 2 years for fudging age: The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) has imposed a ban on Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai Indians pacer Rasik Salam for fudging age. He has been awarded a two-year after he was found to have submitted a faulty birth certificate to the BCCI. The punishment comes days after Salam was named in the 18-member under-19 team for the one-day international series in England. The BCCI has removed him from the team and included Prabhat Maurya as his replacement.

The apex cricket body in a statement said that the right-handed pacer was punished for two years following a discrepancy – submission of faulty birth certificate to BCCI. In the 2019 Indian Premier League, Salam played for Mumbai Indians which won the title defeating Chennai Super Kings. He was the youngest player to feature in the cash-rich league.

Salam became the third player from the troubled state to make it to the IPL after Parvez Rasool and Manzoor Dar or Manzoor Pandav. Coming from south Kashmir’s volatile Kulgam district, the Mumbai Indians bought him for a base price of Rs 20 lakh. The 18-year-old bowler was the second player after Rasool to feature in Playing XI. In the 2018 IPL season, Kings XI Punjab bought Pandav but did not give him a chance to make his debut.

Earlier, reports had suggested that Kashmir pacer could fall in trouble after the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education informer Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association that Salam has fudged his age.

