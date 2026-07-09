Ravi Ashwin Slams Gautam Gambhir Over Sanju Samson’s IND vs ENG Snub, Zimbabwe Omission; ‘At Least be Fair’ | WATCH Video

Ravi Ashwin Slams Gautam Gambhir Over Sanju Samson Snub: Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has questioned the treatment of Sanju Samson after the wicketkeeper-batter was dropped from India’s playing XI in the ongoing IND vs ENG T20I series and then left out of the squad for the Zimbabwe tour. Ashwin said the situation has not been fair to Samson and suggested that India must handle the matter carefully.

What did Ashwin say?

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said he was concerned by how quickly Samson had slipped down India’s T20I pecking order. He questioned what Samson would be thinking after being dropped despite being part of India’s recent T20 World Cup-winning campaign. Ashwin also said that everyone, including the coaching staff and Gautam Gambhir, would know that the situation has not been fair to Sanju.

Ashwin suggested that India could have managed the batting order better instead of pushing Samson out. He pointed out that India already had several left-handers in the top order and felt Samson could have been considered at No. 3. He also raised concern over whether social media narratives and outside pressure were influencing selection calls.

Sanju Samson in England Series

Sanju Samson played the opening T20I against England but failed to make an impact with the bat. After a run of single-digit scores across the Ireland and England matches, he was dropped from the playing XI, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi getting an opportunity in the top order. India later lost the Manchester T20I by four wickets.

Gautam Gambhir’s Stand On Samson Omission

India head coach Gautam Gambhir said that Samson had been given clarity over the decision, but added that the conversation between player and coach would remain private. Gambhir also stated that Samson had done phenomenal things for India and that there was no rule stopping him from returning to the playing XI in the same series.

Sanju Samson Left Out Of Zimbabwe Tour

Samson’s omission became a bigger talking point after he was not named in India’s squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. Prabhsimran Singh earned a call-up instead, adding further pressure on Samson’s place in India’s T20I plans.

Samson remains out of India’s playing XI in the England T20I series and has also been omitted from the Zimbabwe tour squad. Ashwin’s comments have added fresh debate around fairness, selection consistency and Gambhir’s handling of Samson’s role in the Indian T20I setup.