Ravi Shastri Advices Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of Crucial 2027, Says ‘I Don’t Think He Should Play All Three Formats Till ODI World Cup’

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has urged the Indian team management to carefully manage Jasprit Bumrah’s workload ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Shastri believes the premier fast bowler should prioritise Test cricket and feature selectively in ODIs and T20Is rather than being expected to play across all three formats. Bumrah has been recalled to India’s Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against New Zealand but has been left out of the preceding five-match ODI and T20I assignments. With his fitness crucial to India’s plans for major tournaments, Shastri has stressed the importance of preserving the 32-year-old for key assignments.

What Did Ravi Shastri Say About Jasprit Bumrah?

Shastri believes India should avoid overusing Bumrah in the lead-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup. Speaking to Indian media on Sunday, he suggested that the fast bowler should not be expected to feature in every format and series, advocating a selective approach to his appearances in limited-overs cricket.

“I don’t think he should play all three formats till the ODI World Cup,” Shastri said.

He further explained that Bumrah should continue playing Test cricket while being used sporadically in ODIs and T20Is. Shastri also emphasised that the pacer should not be involved in every available assignment, adding that preserving him for Test matches should remain a priority.

Why Does Ravi Shastri Want India to Manage Bumrah’s Workload?

Bumrah’s fitness has been a major consideration for India in recent years, with recurring back problems disrupting his availability. The fast bowler underwent surgery in 2023, making careful workload management particularly important as India prepare for the 2027 ODI World Cup and other significant international assignments.

Shastri believes Bumrah’s importance to India’s Test side makes it essential to preserve his fitness. Rather than deploying him across every format, the team management could selectively use him in white-ball cricket while ensuring he remains available for the most important matches.

The approach would require India to balance their immediate requirements against the long-term goal of keeping one of their most influential fast bowlers fit for major tournaments.