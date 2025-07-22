LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ravi Shastri Drops His Power List Of Indian Cricket Greats

Ravi Shastri Drops His Power List Of Indian Cricket Greats

Although Ravi Shastri has long since retired from cricket, the game has never left him since he has always been involved in the action, first as a brilliant coach for the Indian team and later as a world-class commentator with an amazing voice.

In the current India vs. England Test series, Shastri is a member of the commentary crew. He has frequently expressed his thoughts from the sidelines of the series through live social media sessions, podcast appearances, and even the commentary box.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 22, 2025 19:07:26 IST

Ravi Shastri, a former cricket player and head coach of India, shared his ranking of the top five Indian players in history. Shastri recently ranked Sachin Tendulkar at the top of the list, followed by Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev.

Michael Vaughan, Alastair Cook, and Shastri recently appeared on “The Overlap Cricket” podcast. The former Indian coach was questioned about the top five most significant and outstanding players in Indian cricket history.

Who are the top 5?

Honouring Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri in the Legendary List. The names on the elite list of former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri were MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, and Sachin Tendulkar. He claimed that these five players had a variety of effects on Indian cricket throughout several generations.

Introducing Sachin Tendulkar, Shastri said he was the most complete batsman he had ever seen. For more than 20 years, Tendulkar bore the burden of a nation with his 100 international hundreds and more than 34,000 runs. “His opponents were Imran (Khan), Waqar (Younis), and Wasim (Akram). After the Australians, the English attack Broady (Stuart Broad) and Anderson (James) followed. Attack from South Africa (Jacques) Kallis, Shaun (Pollock). In terms of technique and following, he is pure.” Shastri on Sachin. 

When Gavaskar became the first player to reach 10,000 Test runs, he instilled a new sense of confidence in Indian cricket.  As captain, Kapil Dev guided India to the historic 1983 World Cup victory and is still regarded as the country’s best all-around player.

The contemporary great Virat Kohli shares a unique bond with Shastri. The pair led India to greater success in Test cricket as captain and coach. Next up was MS Dhoni, who is arguably the most composed individual in world cricket.  In the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy, Dhoni famously led India to three ICC championships.

While many were surprised that luminaries like Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble were left out, Shastri insisted that these five had the most impact on the development of Indian cricket and its dominance in the world.

Also Read: Why The Climate Crisis Is Cricket's Ultimate Test Match: Experts Paint A Grim Picture

Tags: ind vs engindian cricketerRahul DravidRavi ShastriTop 5 picksvirat kohli’

