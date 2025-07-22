Ravi Shastri Drops His Power List Of Indian Cricket Greats

Ravi Shastri, a former cricket player and head coach of India, shared his ranking of the top five Indian players in history. Shastri recently ranked Sachin Tendulkar at the top of the list, followed by Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev.

Michael Vaughan, Alastair Cook, and Shastri recently appeared on “The Overlap Cricket” podcast. The former Indian coach was questioned about the top five most significant and outstanding players in Indian cricket history.

Who are the top 5?

Honouring Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri in the Legendary List. The names on the elite list of former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri were MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, and Sachin Tendulkar. He claimed that these five players had a variety of effects on Indian cricket throughout several generations.

Introducing Sachin Tendulkar, Shastri said he was the most complete batsman he had ever seen. For more than 20 years, Tendulkar bore the burden of a nation with his 100 international hundreds and more than 34,000 runs. “His opponents were Imran (Khan), Waqar (Younis), and Wasim (Akram). After the Australians, the English attack Broady (Stuart Broad) and Anderson (James) followed. Attack from South Africa (Jacques) Kallis, Shaun (Pollock). In terms of technique and following, he is pure.” Shastri on Sachin.

Ravi Shastri’s top 5 Indian cricketers —

1970s — Sunil Gavaskar

1980s — Kapil Dev

1990s — Sachin Tendulkar

21st century — Virat Kohli He was unsure about the 5th choice. pic.twitter.com/N8GbLIdTSj — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) July 22, 2025

When Gavaskar became the first player to reach 10,000 Test runs, he instilled a new sense of confidence in Indian cricket. As captain, Kapil Dev guided India to the historic 1983 World Cup victory and is still regarded as the country’s best all-around player.

The contemporary great Virat Kohli shares a unique bond with Shastri. The pair led India to greater success in Test cricket as captain and coach. Next up was MS Dhoni, who is arguably the most composed individual in world cricket. In the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy, Dhoni famously led India to three ICC championships.

While many were surprised that luminaries like Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble were left out, Shastri insisted that these five had the most impact on the development of Indian cricket and its dominance in the world.

