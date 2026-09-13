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Home > Sports News > Ravi Shastri Hails PM Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit 2026, Says ‘Never Felt Prouder as an Indian’

Ravi Shastri Hails PM Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit 2026, Says ‘Never Felt Prouder as an Indian’

Ravi Shastri praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hosting the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi, calling it a proud moment for India. PM Modi joined Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin at Bharat Mandapam as BRICS leaders adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026.

Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping in frame. Image Credit: X/@RaviShastriOfc
Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping in frame. Image Credit: X/@RaviShastriOfc

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 11:03 IST

BRICS Summit 2026: Former India national cricket team player and well-known commentator Ravi Shastri commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS Summit. “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability” is the subject of the 18th BRICS Summit, which India is hosting from September 12–13.

Ravi Shastri Showers Praise on PM Narendra Modi For Hosting BRICS Summit



Shastri shared a post on X in which Prime Minister Modi was planting a sapling alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the two-day summit.

“Never felt prouder as an Indian. President Putin. President Xi. And our Magnificent Prime Minister Narendra Modi together in Mother India. International diplomacy like never before. Take a Bow. Modi Ji.”

The final day of the New Delhi BRICS Summit will see participation of BRICS members and partners in an open session with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also slated to hold bilateral meetings with leaders from seven countries on Sunday.

PM Narendra Modi Set to Meet World Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet with leaders of South Africa, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Egypt, Burundi, Uganda and Nigeria.

PM Modi will meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. South Africa has been a core part of BRICS. President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the BRICS session on ‘Inclusive Global Governance & Strengthening Multilateralism’ on Saturday and visited the ‘Bharat Innovates’ exposition in New Delhi.

Earlier, on Saturday, BRICS leaders unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing the outcome as a reflection of a BRICS that is “wider in reach and stronger in purpose”.

List of BRICS Members

The grouping currently comprises 11 members — Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE — along with 10 partner countries: Nigeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Shastri, who represented India in 80 Tests and 150 ODIs during his playing career, has remained a prominent voice in Indian cricket through his work as a commentator and former head coach of the men’s national team.

Also Read: Watch Video: Aryna Sabalenka Loses Cool Backstage After US Open Final Defeat to Elena Rybakina, Smashes Racket in Anger

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Ravi Shastri Hails PM Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit 2026, Says ‘Never Felt Prouder as an Indian’
Tags: BRICS Summit 2026PM Narendra ModiRavi Shastri

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Ravi Shastri Hails PM Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit 2026, Says ‘Never Felt Prouder as an Indian’

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Ravi Shastri Hails PM Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit 2026, Says ‘Never Felt Prouder as an Indian’
Ravi Shastri Hails PM Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit 2026, Says ‘Never Felt Prouder as an Indian’
Ravi Shastri Hails PM Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit 2026, Says ‘Never Felt Prouder as an Indian’
Ravi Shastri Hails PM Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit 2026, Says ‘Never Felt Prouder as an Indian’
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